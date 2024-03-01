Twitter royals

21 of the wildest and right royally out there memes about Kate Middleton right now

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2024

There are only two stories in town this week – well, there was until George Galloway won a by-election.

And that was the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience – read all about it here – and Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace has previously said that the Princess of Wales had undergone an operation on 16 January and would stay in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It added this week: ‘Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.’

And while we and everyone else wishes Kate Middleton all the best it didn’t stop Twitter right royally overheating with no end of Middleton memes.

And here are 21 of the wildest, most absurd … and right royally out there.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

