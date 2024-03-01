21 of the wildest and right royally out there memes about Kate Middleton right now

Twitter royals

There are only two stories in town this week – well, there was until George Galloway won a by-election.

And that was the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience – read all about it here – and Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace has previously said that the Princess of Wales had undergone an operation on 16 January and would stay in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It added this week: ‘Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.’

And while we and everyone else wishes Kate Middleton all the best it didn’t stop Twitter right royally overheating with no end of Middleton memes.

Me: not a fan of conspiracy theories Me: not a fan of the royal family Me: pic.twitter.com/YhWKcQ8B8J — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 27, 2024

And here are 21 of the wildest, most absurd … and right royally out there.

1.

“yeh so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things – gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy x” pic.twitter.com/IP20NIKgGl — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) February 28, 2024

2.

Me at my desk at work trying to find out where Kate Middleton is rather than working pic.twitter.com/arul38vXai — Holly Jervis’ Agent (@jervis_agent) February 28, 2024

3.

My favorite Kate Middleton theory so far is that she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out — Taylor (@itsmet_19) February 28, 2024

4.

Kate Middleton when she comes back pic.twitter.com/bRQPI83yRK — kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 29, 2024

5.

can’t believe Kate Middleton entered the princess protection program — kyra ✨ (@kyrasversion) February 28, 2024

6.

not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence? — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024

7.

I honestly don’t give a shit where Kate Middleton is but I highly enjoy conspiracy Twitter. pic.twitter.com/tla24SQoxX — J.C. Manto (@mantoLDN) February 27, 2024

8.

Kate Middleton has binned the RF family off and is touring Britain in a converted Transit van. She’s selling dreamcatchers made from her own hair on Etsy to make ends meet. Fact. pic.twitter.com/rb4hpHG5iy — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) February 27, 2024

9.

me trying to explain Kate Middleton and the Willy Wonka experience to my friends after spiraling pic.twitter.com/9C1S1u5yyo — liv (@__aliviaa) February 28, 2024

10.