Richard Osman said this was ‘the funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ and it’s an all-time classic

For no good reason other than it’s been a very long week and we needed some light relief – can there be a better reason? – it’s time now to turn to one of the all-time great quiz show fails.

It’s a moment from BBC1’s Pointless from back in the day which Richard Osman – the gazillion-selling author who is longer part of the show, of course – reckoned was ‘the funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’.

And this is why.

it's 60 years since JR Ewing was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fyee0EdU1a — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 22, 2023

It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.

This is still the greatest answer of any quiz show — Dawn Owen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) November 22, 2023

Forget 'Pointless' this clip is priceless!! https://t.co/6aLlWtLsE9 — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 22, 2023

And because it got us thinking about unfortunate quiz answers …

