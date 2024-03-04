Mark Hamill had a bad feeling about this darkly humorous Star Wars joke
It was National Toast Day recently, in celebration of what is clearly a treasured food item. Imagine no cheese, no beans, no marmalade on toast!
Film critic Marshall Julius celebrated with a little dark humour at the expense of Luke Skywalker‘s doomed Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.
Remembering Owen and Beru on #NationalToastDay. pic.twitter.com/JJ3YJKYAxh
— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) February 29, 2024
The pair were killed by stormtroopers who turned up in search of C-3PO and R2-D2, before their farm was set alight, but the joke still got quite a few (guilty) laughs.
1.
This made me snort too loud in the airport https://t.co/spBtjIuEz8
— Matt Saunders (@mattsaunders) March 3, 2024
2.
I would totally buy those in-action figures! https://t.co/uWFwp8JgWj
— The Saturday Morning Podcast ️ (@SatMornPod) February 29, 2024
3.
The internet remains undefeated… https://t.co/slPFjcGC2i
— D:\ave Weidenbenner ☠️ (@breakingdavid) March 3, 2024
4.
Some of y’all….. are going to hell https://t.co/lhCvsPRb0J
— Kenny (@BookNerd216) March 3, 2024
5.
Wow!
Harsh.
Funny.
But harsh. https://t.co/BFL0Lmuos9
— Peth (@AlcovyE) March 3, 2024
6.
That's rough, man.
— Murray Greschler (@MurrayG1973) March 3, 2024
7.
Fatality! pic.twitter.com/tenJg1qYRP
— Ivan Sirko (@KoshOtamanSirko) March 2, 2024
Luke Skywalker himself – the excellent Mark Hamill – took the prize for the best reaction.
Still too soon… #RoastedRelatives https://t.co/j3sRoTbUdC
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 2, 2024
Here are a few responses that captured the mood.
Goodness. This is hilarious https://t.co/9PQHySGE6L
— Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) March 3, 2024
Hands down the best smoking scene in a movie pic.twitter.com/3qCctqJE7u
— Boite à m’Alice (@boitamalices) March 2, 2024
gets my award for tweet of the day https://t.co/bBQ7ToAKL8
— jimmy chiado (@jjcroo8) March 2, 2024
You are a national treasure @MarkHamill
— Eric Moore – #PickUp5 pieces of plastic trash (@EricMoorePhoto) March 3, 2024
❤️
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 3, 2024
@DikemanDave wasn’t buying it.
Cmon. It never bothered you. This picture was taken literally an hour or so after Owen and Beru were torched. pic.twitter.com/rSIjmhcLv4
— RD, Ph.D. (@DikemanDave) March 2, 2024
READ MORE
Cerveza Cristal’s hilarious Star Wars edits are the ads you’re looking for
Source Mark Hamill H/T Marshall Julius Image Screengrab, Marshall Julius