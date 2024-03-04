Celebrity mark hamill

Mark Hamill had a bad feeling about this darkly humorous Star Wars joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2024

It was National Toast Day recently, in celebration of what is clearly a treasured food item. Imagine no cheese, no beans, no marmalade on toast!

via GIPHY

Film critic Marshall Julius celebrated with a little dark humour at the expense of Luke Skywalker‘s doomed Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

The pair were killed by stormtroopers who turned up in search of C-3PO and R2-D2, before their farm was set alight, but the joke still got quite a few (guilty) laughs.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Luke Skywalker himself – the excellent Mark Hamill – took the prize for the best reaction.

Here are a few responses that captured the mood.

@DikemanDave wasn’t buying it.

READ MORE

Cerveza Cristal’s hilarious Star Wars edits are the ads you’re looking for

Source Mark Hamill H/T Marshall Julius Image Screengrab, Marshall Julius