Mark Hamill had a bad feeling about this darkly humorous Star Wars joke

It was National Toast Day recently, in celebration of what is clearly a treasured food item. Imagine no cheese, no beans, no marmalade on toast!

Film critic Marshall Julius celebrated with a little dark humour at the expense of Luke Skywalker‘s doomed Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

The pair were killed by stormtroopers who turned up in search of C-3PO and R2-D2, before their farm was set alight, but the joke still got quite a few (guilty) laughs.

This made me snort too loud in the airport https://t.co/spBtjIuEz8 — Matt Saunders (@mattsaunders) March 3, 2024

I would totally buy those in-action figures! https://t.co/uWFwp8JgWj — The Saturday Morning Podcast ️ (@SatMornPod) February 29, 2024

Some of y’all….. are going to hell https://t.co/lhCvsPRb0J — Kenny (@BookNerd216) March 3, 2024

That's rough, man. — Murray Greschler (@MurrayG1973) March 3, 2024

Luke Skywalker himself – the excellent Mark Hamill – took the prize for the best reaction.

Here are a few responses that captured the mood.

Goodness. This is hilarious https://t.co/9PQHySGE6L — Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) March 3, 2024

Hands down the best smoking scene in a movie pic.twitter.com/3qCctqJE7u — Boite à m’Alice (@boitamalices) March 2, 2024

gets my award for tweet of the day https://t.co/bBQ7ToAKL8 — jimmy chiado (@jjcroo8) March 2, 2024

You are a national treasure @MarkHamill — Eric Moore – #PickUp5 pieces of plastic trash (@EricMoorePhoto) March 3, 2024

❤️ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 3, 2024

@DikemanDave wasn’t buying it.

Cmon. It never bothered you. This picture was taken literally an hour or so after Owen and Beru were torched. pic.twitter.com/rSIjmhcLv4 — RD, Ph.D. (@DikemanDave) March 2, 2024

