Cerveza Cristal’s hilarious Star Wars edits are the ads you’re looking for

Back in 2003-2004, Channel 13 in Chile aired the original Star Wars trilogy for the first time, and one advertiser took full advantage of the opportunity with a unique advertising campaign.

We apologise in advance for the earworm you’re about to get.

Around 2003 in Chile, when the original trilogy of Star Wars began airing on television there, they did this funny thing to avoid cutting to commercial breaks. They stitched the commercials into the films themselves. Here is one of them, with the English dub added in. pic.twitter.com/wC7N2vPNvv — Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

The campaign, named ‘The Force is with Cristal Beer’ didn’t stop with ‘Ben’ Kenobi’s heart-to-heart with Luke.

Palpatine You Have To Stop. You Smoke Too Tough. Your Swag Too Different. Your Bitch Is Too Bad. They’ll Kill You pic.twitter.com/rAbW8xUawQ — Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

The alcoholism is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. And my sister has it. pic.twitter.com/FuMUeAiNX5 — Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

To be frank, it’s about time they put the Force to a more domestic practical use. We’d quite like to see them summon it to wipe up spills or change a duvet cover.

These were the ads the internet was looking for.

this is the funniest fucking thing ever oh my god https://t.co/XXDzkmxuON pic.twitter.com/spMRtArFvb — Ren (@StanNajimi) March 3, 2024

RELEASE THE CHILE CUT https://t.co/XtYzIp1b80 — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 3, 2024

I can't believe they did this https://t.co/z37IgeAP7y pic.twitter.com/smwscPxUUx — The Weekly Planet (@TheWeeklyPlanet) March 3, 2024

Just splice those ads straight into the movie, Obi Wan…ts a beer https://t.co/cYChFApe3E — Josh Harwood (@JoshDesignNz) March 4, 2024

There is a treasure trove of South American culture unbeknownst to us. https://t.co/0Xp8AMcFHo — Jordan K (@JordykJordan) March 4, 2024

I'd never heard of it, and it's fantastic. Above all, it explains how Palpatine somehow survived: with Cerveza Cristal. https://t.co/JtNd4jOE3e pic.twitter.com/kuX3Cn0Ls8 — The Spaceshipper (@TheSpaceshipper) March 3, 2024

Star Wars would be so much better with these bits left in https://t.co/wVSRER06L8 — ryan (@RyanPlugs) March 3, 2024

What’s good enough for Star Wars …

I hear they also did the same with Citizen Kane… pic.twitter.com/1xERMk7yvT — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 2, 2024

Source Windy Image Screengrab