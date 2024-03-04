Entertainment adverts

Cerveza Cristal’s hilarious Star Wars edits are the ads you’re looking for

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2024

Back in 2003-2004, Channel 13 in Chile aired the original Star Wars trilogy for the first time, and one advertiser took full advantage of the opportunity with a unique advertising campaign.

We apologise in advance for the earworm you’re about to get.

The campaign, named ‘The Force is with Cristal Beer’ didn’t stop with ‘Ben’ Kenobi’s heart-to-heart with Luke.

To be frank, it’s about time they put the Force to a more domestic practical use. We’d quite like to see them summon it to wipe up spills or change a duvet cover.

These were the ads the internet was looking for.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

What’s good enough for Star Wars …

