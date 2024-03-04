Watch the moment this Trump fan’s brain is broken by The Good Liars’ logic

Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars put his experience of picking the killer questions to very good use when he spoke to this Trump superfan.

“Talked to this person who says Obama is telling Biden what to do as president but also that Trump is the current president.”

“Obama said that he would like to run a third term if he could sit in the basement and call the shots, and that’s exactly what he’s doin’.”

“But you just said that it’s Obama’s third term, but also that Trump is President.”

“He’s calling the shots on all this mess that’s going’ on right now and all the disasters that he’s caused.”

“But how is Obama calling the shots if Trump is still President?”

“Why would it matter if Obama was telling Biden what to do if Biden Wasn’t President?