The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig set up this Trump fan and totally owned him in six seconds flat

Entertainment

It seems that there’s nothing that the Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – like better than walking idiots into verbal traps, and they’re spectacularly good at it.

Watch how Jason asks this Trump fan a question, sets up the trap, catches the guy in it and moves on – all in six seconds.

“The shirt says Never Surrender?” “That’s right.” “That’s from when he surrendered and got his mugshot taken?” “Yes, it is.” “Thanks for letting me know.”

via GIPHY

If there isn’t a Jason Selvig Fan Club, there soon will be.

The easiest and most peaceful and efficient political debate ever.

Pope Vivi-Anne Stein

I can’t stop watching this, how did he say “yes it is” with such a straight face?

baby yoda spice

Flawless victory.

Bearded_senpai

Even the guy behind knew you won that.

graceyfan17

Short, sweet, and to the point.

Mega

This man’s work is never done.

DemonInTheStacks

Fastest debate ever!

Jeff Whimpey

Trolling Trumpers should be a new sport and be at the Olympic Games.

Ruben Moreno

The irony sails right over their pointy little heads.

LW

They are all very stable geniuses. ‍♂️

Stiffler15902

Some people like Jace-kay had an unexpected reaction to the brutal public owning.

Okay but I kinda love the shirt in an ironic way now.

READ MORE

The takedown of this Christian who is against gay marriage is simple but brutally effective (if only he realised it)

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab