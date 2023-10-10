The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig set up this Trump fan and totally owned him in six seconds flat
It seems that there’s nothing that the Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – like better than walking idiots into verbal traps, and they’re spectacularly good at it.
Watch how Jason asks this Trump fan a question, sets up the trap, catches the guy in it and moves on – all in six seconds.
@thegoodliars Never Surrender. #fyp #funny #iowa #neversurrender #interview #what ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“The shirt says Never Surrender?”
“That’s right.”
“That’s from when he surrendered and got his mugshot taken?”
“Yes, it is.”
“Thanks for letting me know.”
If there isn’t a Jason Selvig Fan Club, there soon will be.
The easiest and most peaceful and efficient political debate ever.
Pope Vivi-Anne Stein
I can’t stop watching this, how did he say “yes it is” with such a straight face?
baby yoda spice
Flawless victory.
Bearded_senpai
Even the guy behind knew you won that.
graceyfan17
Short, sweet, and to the point.
Mega
This man’s work is never done.
DemonInTheStacks
Fastest debate ever!
Jeff Whimpey
Trolling Trumpers should be a new sport and be at the Olympic Games.
Ruben Moreno
The irony sails right over their pointy little heads.
LW
They are all very stable geniuses. ♂️
Stiffler15902
Some people like Jace-kay had an unexpected reaction to the brutal public owning.
Okay but I kinda love the shirt in an ironic way now.
