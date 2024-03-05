Weird World Australia

An Aussie made a chart to explain why the C-bomb isn’t always an insult and it’s today’s best thing (NSFW!)

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2024

It all started with this piece of graffiti down under which, to the uninitiated, looked like the harshest of insults.

Except, it turns out this is not the case. It is not the case at all …

Now, not everyone was buying it.

Except they were wrong.

And yet some people were still to be convinced about the finer niceties of Aussie linguistics.

So ‘artist fartist’ Elle Maya – @ekdsc on Twitter – did this and we’re very glad they did because it’s today’s best thing.

And here it is in full!

So now you we know!

Follow @ekdsc here!

Source @tomorrowsashes @ekdsc