An Aussie made a chart to explain why the C-bomb isn’t always an insult and it’s today’s best thing (NSFW!)

Weird World Australia

It all started with this piece of graffiti down under which, to the uninitiated, looked like the harshest of insults.

Except, it turns out this is not the case. It is not the case at all …

just to clarify for any international readers, this is actually the highest compliment you can ever pay anyone in australia pic.twitter.com/2refmJter5 — senator penny wrong (@tomorrowsashes) March 3, 2024

Now, not everyone was buying it.

You can believe that, I’m sure in that context it’s not meant that way. I’m sure you would like to be called that and feel like one of the Hogan’s that use it. — craig (@craigilles) March 3, 2024

thanks for your input craig — senator penny wrong (@tomorrowsashes) March 3, 2024

Except they were wrong.

And yet some people were still to be convinced about the finer niceties of Aussie linguistics.

So ‘artist fartist’ Elle Maya – @ekdsc on Twitter – did this and we’re very glad they did because it’s today’s best thing.

to clarify further about the usage of the word here, here’s a chart i made to explain it to my brazilian friend https://t.co/s4rd28wUvx pic.twitter.com/HGNyPRwBGH — elle maya (@ekdsc) March 4, 2024

And here it is in full!

So now you we know!

This is kind of mandatory cultural awareness training for foreigners visiting Australia really. https://t.co/1oat31kIUx — Alastair Taylor (@tayser82) March 4, 2024

where does “cunty” place..,.,, — neutral (@ForkNeutral) March 4, 2024

would need a completely separate chart as its its own thing, but in a general sense definitely somewhere on the good end — elle maya (@ekdsc) March 4, 2024

Yeah but you can also reverse any of these by making them a question — Dave Mullins (@davos418) March 4, 2024

The entire Australian dialect in one image https://t.co/lSnrUlkjVp — Codi ️‍⚧️ (@year7bathroom) March 4, 2024

it appears the seppos have found this tweet and are very confused . THIS IS NOT A YANK FRIENDLY SPACE the chart is simple get with it or get out dog is the worst insult you can dish out here but we don’t hate dogs by the way. the same way we call chips chips and chips chips — elle maya (@ekdsc) March 5, 2024

