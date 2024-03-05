Animals funny

What pandas lack in grace, they make up for in timing …or not

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2024

If the internet hadn’t been claimed early on by cat videos, panda videos would surely have grabbed the top spot. They’re cute, they’re funny, they have a delightfully relatable air of laziness. What’s not to like?

This clip shared by Nature is Amazing demonstrates pandas’ incredible timing.

Okay, we should have said ‘comic timing’.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Let’s see what else they can do.

READ MORE

A hilariously pitiful level of distraction is required to separate a panda from its cub

Source Nature is Amazing Image Screengrab