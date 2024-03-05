What pandas lack in grace, they make up for in timing …or not

Animals funny

If the internet hadn’t been claimed early on by cat videos, panda videos would surely have grabbed the top spot. They’re cute, they’re funny, they have a delightfully relatable air of laziness. What’s not to like?

This clip shared by Nature is Amazing demonstrates pandas’ incredible timing.

The timing of a panda.. pic.twitter.com/SK1Lct6kCb — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 4, 2024

Okay, we should have said ‘comic timing’.

Seriously how the hell do these creatures survive in the wild !!!…not that I can talk, I'm clumsy too https://t.co/9xbsebLpil — Terri Kaboom ‍ (@TerriEMcCauley1) March 4, 2024

Clearly pandas were an early version of the bear concept that was released to the public in error and their software is not being supported by the developer. https://t.co/iu7rOb5Pi8 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) March 4, 2024

What if pandas are just high on weed all the time https://t.co/22sD9shgLm — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) March 5, 2024

no one has ever worked harder to stay endangered than these fools https://t.co/TL0z9L5PCF — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) March 5, 2024

I’ve seen a few Panda videos this week. Is it possible the zoos keep them all drunk? https://t.co/MRhRsUTivI — .R (@oncewasr) March 4, 2024

Proof positive: I was a panda in a past life. https://t.co/CMmcDSgxD6 — Judianna (@Judianna) March 4, 2024

Their sheer existence is a miracle and a gift to the world. No notes. https://t.co/NjXGqIlN6c — stuart hall & oates (@riseandgrindcor) March 4, 2024

Me watching job ads get removed 3 days after listing due to "overwhelming applications" https://t.co/9RBozIdtnc — Amy Potter (@hellomisspotter) March 4, 2024

Evolution was just something that happened to other species https://t.co/oVFlMOfbsn — Andy Creed (@cyberistia) March 4, 2024

Me on The Gladiators https://t.co/2K3TZU1EMx — Dawn Burnett (@DawnBurnett) March 4, 2024

This is what happens when you are adept at sneaking up on bamboo.#vegan @SBakerMD https://t.co/mEvUHNUqXA — Tucker Goodrich (@TuckerGoodrich) March 5, 2024

Pandas really need to stay in captivity if their species is going to survive. I can not picture these animals surviving successfully in the wild. — Christopher M. Verbeck (@cverbecks) March 4, 2024

Let’s see what else they can do.

Source Nature is Amazing Image Screengrab