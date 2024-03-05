Videos funny

‘Women always find easier ways to solve problems than men’ (wait for it!)

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2024

Why women live longer than men, part 346.

It’s a video of a hula hoop party game that has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious. Needless to say, watch til the end!

@thegonzalezfamilyy_ Proof that women are smarter than men #fyp #friends #gamenight #friendship #friendsreunion #gamenightideas #gamesathome @Christy Espinosa @Yenligxoxo @sweettreatsbycynthy @Dayansi Hernandez @Ashley Villazon @EBkinis ♬ original sound – Thegonzalezfamily

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.

A lesson they will surely never forget (and a triumph to remember!).

‘Work smarter not harder ‘
Christy Espinosa

‘I knew the girls were gona get a faster way ‘
vane_021

‘I kept yelling at my phone “y u raising ur arms dude put the arm down” smh ‍♂️lol’
SpikeySpike

‘Basically what the last guy did ‘
Naae

And here’s what people made of it on Twitter.

Hmmm, well, maybe. Maybe not.

Source @ThebestFigen @thegonzalezfamilyy_