‘Women always find easier ways to solve problems than men’ (wait for it!)
Why women live longer than men, part 346.
It’s a video of a hula hoop party game that has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious. Needless to say, watch til the end!
@thegonzalezfamilyy_ Proof that women are smarter than men #fyp #friends #gamenight #friendship #friendsreunion #gamenightideas #gamesathome @Christy Espinosa @Yenligxoxo @sweettreatsbycynthy @Dayansi Hernandez @Ashley Villazon @EBkinis ♬ original sound – Thegonzalezfamily
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.
Women always find easier ways to solve problems. pic.twitter.com/qvtj15hPKg
— The Best (@ThebestFigen) March 3, 2024
A lesson they will surely never forget (and a triumph to remember!).
‘Work smarter not harder ‘
Christy Espinosa
‘I knew the girls were gona get a faster way ‘
vane_021
‘I kept yelling at my phone “y u raising ur arms dude put the arm down” smh ♂️lol’
SpikeySpike
‘Basically what the last guy did ‘
Naae
And here’s what people made of it on Twitter.
The women do it in very simple terms. That is the effectiveness of teamwork
— Stanton Schultz (@_7440797325681) March 3, 2024
A demonstration of why under male leadership, life, is unnecessarily difficult….
— Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) March 3, 2024
Why you need women in your life! Women make things fun and easy ❤️
— Shogunle Hazeezat Nosadiana (@realHazeezat) March 3, 2024
That is some classic awesomeness right there!
u ladies so smart ❤️
— Brian B (@BrianB21242510) March 3, 2024
The advantage, however, could have been that the men went first so the women were able to watch what went wrong and think of a better way.
— NemoAnon (@NemoAnon0) March 3, 2024
Hmmm, well, maybe. Maybe not.
