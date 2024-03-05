‘Women always find easier ways to solve problems than men’ (wait for it!)

Videos funny

Why women live longer than men, part 346.

It’s a video of a hula hoop party game that has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious. Needless to say, watch til the end!

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.

Women always find easier ways to solve problems. pic.twitter.com/qvtj15hPKg — The Best (@ThebestFigen) March 3, 2024

A lesson they will surely never forget (and a triumph to remember!).

‘Work smarter not harder ‘

Christy Espinosa ‘I knew the girls were gona get a faster way ‘

vane_021 ‘I kept yelling at my phone “y u raising ur arms dude put the arm down” smh ‍♂️lol’

SpikeySpike ‘Basically what the last guy did ‘

Naae

And here’s what people made of it on Twitter.

The women do it in very simple terms. That is the effectiveness of teamwork — Stanton Schultz (@_7440797325681) March 3, 2024

A demonstration of why under male leadership, life, is unnecessarily difficult…. — Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) March 3, 2024

Why you need women in your life! Women make things fun and easy ❤️ — Shogunle Hazeezat Nosadiana (@realHazeezat) March 3, 2024

That is some classic awesomeness right there!

u ladies so smart ❤️ — Brian B (@BrianB21242510) March 3, 2024

The advantage, however, could have been that the men went first so the women were able to watch what went wrong and think of a better way. — NemoAnon (@NemoAnon0) March 3, 2024

Hmmm, well, maybe. Maybe not.

READ MORE

Harry Hill’s tale of how he offended Jamie Oliver was already good but the payoff was magnificent

Source @ThebestFigen @thegonzalezfamilyy_