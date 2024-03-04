Harry Hill’s tale of how he offended Jamie Oliver was already good but the payoff was magnificent

Celebrity Harry Hill jamie oliver

Time now for a fabulous tale from the fabulous Harry Hill which has been going viral again on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s the great man looking back on the peerless TV Burp and the time the ITV show got on the wrong side of Jamie Oliver. And we know whose side we’re on (obviously).

As if you needed a reason to love Harry Hill any more… pic.twitter.com/yzYwgo2MXS — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 2, 2024

And here it is again, in the (likely) event it’s tricky to read in full.

Peak Burp!

So which is better, Harry Hill or Jamie Oliver? Theirs only one way to find out… pic.twitter.com/JGsCwlYJrW — mark lewis (@marklewis28) March 2, 2024

Tv burp totally the best ever – I feel now more than ever we need it back! — Cat Simmons (@littlegreenguru) March 2, 2024

The Harry Hill movie is peak cinema — noah (@noahsmyyth) March 2, 2024

To conclude …

And also …

We really need TV Burp back on our screens. I want to know what Harry’s views are on the multiple Channel 5 air fryer documentaries https://t.co/CwNlIe98rM — Jess (@rowlands7_jess) March 2, 2024

READ MORE

This old clip from Harry Hill’s TV Burp went wildly viral and it’s today’s funniest 53 seconds

Source @NoContextBrits