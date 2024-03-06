Emily Maitlis’s very British interview prompted the most American response from Marjorie Taylor Greene and it’s just magnificent

Politics Emily maitlis marjorie taylor greene

If you only watch one interview today then make it this one, the brilliant Emily Maitlis with a question or two for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green about Donald Trump and her love of conspiracy theories.

It’s fair to say Greene didn’t entirely appreciate it, and if Maitlis’s interview technique was fabulously British, then Greene’s NSFW response was surely peak American.

“Emily, you’re a conspiracy theorist… We like the truth.” Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

The transatlantic divide writ large!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Oh fabulous @maitlis. Being told to f*ck off by that animated hate pillow is like being blessed by the Dalai Llama, chatting to Oscar Wilde and dancing with Ginger Rogers all at the same time. https://t.co/HPMv7Gp3Po — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) March 6, 2024

If she can’t handle a British light probe, she’ll never defeat a Jewish space laser. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 6, 2024

Don’t think I’ve ever seen a politician do this on camera before. https://t.co/Yv6ZwewZHC — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) March 6, 2024

What a truly dreadful seeming human. Good grief. America about to sink back into the sewer. Looks like it could be worse than before. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 6, 2024

How the fucking hell have we got to a place as a species where someone who talks about “Jewish space lasers” isn’t a rambling street corner drunk, but instead an influential politician in the most powerful nation on earth? Where’s that asteroid? https://t.co/FL272g5N16 — George Reid (@reid1892) March 6, 2024

Love how Maitlis goes in with the cosy chat and then ensnares her prey for an absolute ruthless killing. Blood and guts sprayed everywhere. — MD. We’ve never had it so bad. (@surfdoctor) March 6, 2024

Ok so I’m not a big News Agents person but WATCH THIS coz even though it SAYS in the post that MTG tells Emily Maitlis to fuck off you will still be as surprised as I am when it happens. https://t.co/ByRZp9m3Ex — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 6, 2024

Well done @maitlis that was just glorious and the way you just carried on with “thank you very much” and smirked at the camera. Totally showed her for what she is. Broadcasting gold. — StratCars Esq. (@StratCars) March 6, 2024

This is brilliant. respect to @maitlis. As I believe they say on social media, watch till the end. https://t.co/yISzDGw6iF — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) March 6, 2024

Oh my Lord. lol. @maitlis is an utter legend. Jewish space lasers? What? — Whiskey General Official (@Whiskey_General) March 6, 2024

Pure class from @maitlis, as always https://t.co/n8e3mxbE0U — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 6, 2024

And just think Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jake Berry and Andrea Jenkyns support these people. — Jacq Dodman (@jacqdodman) March 6, 2024

They can’t do that to @maitlis – This surely means war! https://t.co/cLZJ3QFK3H — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 6, 2024

In three words …

And this!

It’s the way Taylor Green tells @maitlis to f**k off and Emily, not missing a beat says, ‘thank you very much’ https://t.co/C22jWOM0yy — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 6, 2024

Source @TheNewsAgents