Rishi Sunak trying to pick his favourite household chores is where charisma goes to die – 17 best responses

There isn’t a lot of time left for the Conservatives to try and close the enormous polling gap between themselves and Labour before the general election – even if it doesn’t happen until November.

According to rumours (at the time of writing) the Chancellor will be wooing the electorate with tax cuts, but the PM has gone for that old staple – trying to make the public like him via a non-political interview.

He chose lifestyle magazine Grazia for the honour.

This snippet from the interview has had people cringing themselves inside out, so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

I'm not saying Grazia didn't get much out of their interview with the Sunaks, but this is the clip that's been put out to promote it. pic.twitter.com/AN5Rl4uWw5 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 5, 2024

Remember when people could afford to pay the electricity bill for running the dishwasher? That was satisfying.

If they were hoping voters would relate to this, they should probably start thinking up Plan B.

1.

This is how I sounded to the instructor in my French language exam https://t.co/XjJPck7wZX — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) March 6, 2024

2.

‘A satisfying ending’

This is so odd….. https://t.co/EViLderl82 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 5, 2024

3.

“We don’t have servants!”

Was this script written by the fucking table? pic.twitter.com/46X23BMz5T — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) March 5, 2024

4.

They come across so well in this pic.twitter.com/JRKLcj4F0v — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 5, 2024

5.

Just❤️this clip of Rishi Sunak & his wife Akshata.

She’s obsessed with the table

He finds dishwasher stacking & bedmaking stimulating.

Look at the love in their eyes.

Smell their eggs.

Lick their knees.

They are just like you & me, only with a helicopter❤️pic.twitter.com/fxTVuqNPyF — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 5, 2024

6.

Oh my goodness the Sunak’s banter is OFF THE SCALE. I’m definitely going to vote for him in the next election now. #couplegoals https://t.co/qXAdPGwqqf — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 5, 2024

7.

The British Pork couple seem completely normal next to this. https://t.co/N5iiyrYQea pic.twitter.com/pa1yA4Mm7A — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) March 5, 2024

8.

I've been in forests that were less wooden https://t.co/GOm10XWHgk — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 5, 2024

9.

Rishi and Akshata talk about mundane domestic chores with same the same easy familiarity I would talk about the ins and outs of non-dom status to dodge £11.8m in tax. https://t.co/7p2u7rv19R — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 5, 2024

10.

It's like both of them were given the chance to live in a house where you have to set your own table, load the dishwasher and make the beds yourself for a weekend and then were interviewed about what they learnt. New C4 reality show, "Live Like Common People" coming soon https://t.co/poyFMTeP4W — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) March 6, 2024

11.

I See You Baby, Faking That Task https://t.co/vNc2dhsFL8 — Trudi (@Trudski2012) March 5, 2024

12.

WE ARE NORMAL PEOPLE BEING NORMAL AND TALKING ABOUT NORMAL THINGS IN A NORMAL WAY https://t.co/UTHBNHAzo7 — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) March 5, 2024

13.

Winston Churchill: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Margaret Thatcher: “You turn if you want to. The lady’s not for turning.” Rishi Sunak: “Loading the dishwasher and making the bed both have happy endings.” — Brendan May (@bmay) March 5, 2024

14.

Sunak’s wife describing his bed making skills as “one of his special skills”, adding: “Rishi likes to have it done nice and tidy.” Well thank heavens he is Prime Minister. Such skills. https://t.co/oiD5bPOnCf — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) March 5, 2024

15.

rishi sunak on the spot trying to imagine what a domestic chore is pic.twitter.com/3WbM7q9kUG — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) March 6, 2024

16.

We’re just normal human earthmeat – PEOPLE. I said People. https://t.co/7AP740oeR0 — ал канефский אל קנפםקי (@AlKayeAlKaye) March 6, 2024

17.

Very very rich people trying to look normal by saying household chores are fun. They may be fun, when you don’t have to do them because you have staff, but normal people will think you’re weird. I despise this PM’s cowardice as PM but they are a cute couple. #imtryingtobenice https://t.co/VeyOKbjbmB — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 5, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

The nicest most satisfying ending for all is when he waves goodbye outside 10 Downing Street. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 5, 2024

