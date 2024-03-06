Politics Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak trying to pick his favourite household chores is where charisma goes to die – 17 best responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2024

There isn’t a lot of time left for the Conservatives to try and close the enormous polling gap between themselves and Labour before the general election – even if it doesn’t happen until November.

According to rumours (at the time of writing) the Chancellor will be wooing the electorate with tax cuts, but the PM has gone for that old staple – trying to make the public like him via a non-political interview.

He chose lifestyle magazine Grazia for the honour.

This snippet from the interview has had people cringing themselves inside out, so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Remember when people could afford to pay the electricity bill for running the dishwasher? That was satisfying.

If they were hoping voters would relate to this, they should probably start thinking up Plan B.

We’ll just leave this here.

