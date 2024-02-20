News

Rishi Sunak was magnificently owned for his epically awful mobile phones skit – 13 responses worth ringing up

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2024

As he seeks ever less inventive ways to fill his time before he is inevitably turfed out of Downing Street, Rishi Sunak found the time to record this skit – is it a skit? – to promote his idea of banning mobile phones in schools.

And however cringeworthy you think it’s going to be, you’ve underestimated. And then some.

And it prompted a huge number of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these were definitely worth ringing up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2