Rishi Sunak was magnificently owned for his epically awful mobile phones skit – 13 responses worth ringing up

As he seeks ever less inventive ways to fill his time before he is inevitably turfed out of Downing Street, Rishi Sunak found the time to record this skit – is it a skit? – to promote his idea of banning mobile phones in schools.

And however cringeworthy you think it’s going to be, you’ve underestimated. And then some.

We know how distracting mobile phones are in the classroom. Today we help schools put an end to this. pic.twitter.com/ulV23CIbNe — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 19, 2024

And it prompted a huge number of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these were definitely worth ringing up.

1.

One of the biggest issues I deal with is cringing at you so hard I crack a tooth. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 19, 2024

2.

i feel like children going without food for 6 hours at school is a much more pressing issue than them using a phone but that’s just me https://t.co/Q8gX6R6fKN — billy (@billydyson_) February 19, 2024

3.

“yeah that’s mint ill post that” — steven Klopp (@stevenKloppLFC2) February 19, 2024

4.

The last school I worked in didn’t have the funding for paper and pens you fucking moron. https://t.co/c5DEHjs8zW — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) February 19, 2024

5.

Most schools already ban mobiles and have done for *ages*.

Stop making out you’ve achieved something that had nothing to do with you.

Oh, and give us an election you wastrel. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) February 19, 2024

6.