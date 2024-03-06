Videos wtf

This woman’s NSFW (and WTF!) leggings prompted a heap of funny responses (please don’t get the hump)

Poke Staff. Updated March 6th, 2024

There was something about this woman’s eye-opening outfit, in a video about social anxiety, which sent it wildly viral.

We called it a wardrobe fail but possibly it’s entirely intentional. Maybe it’s even a look? But it’s fair to say it’s not likely to be one that anyone anywhere copies soon.

And it prompted no end of very funny replies. Here are our favourites (and let’s hope they don’t give her the hump).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This person had a theory.

Maybe so. In fact, almost definitely so, according to another video which suggests it’s definitely not what it might seem.

We’re with this person.

Source @JebraFaushay