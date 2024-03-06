This woman’s NSFW (and WTF!) leggings prompted a heap of funny responses (please don’t get the hump)

Videos wtf

There was something about this woman’s eye-opening outfit, in a video about social anxiety, which sent it wildly viral.

We called it a wardrobe fail but possibly it’s entirely intentional. Maybe it’s even a look? But it’s fair to say it’s not likely to be one that anyone anywhere copies soon.

Yes, I have social anxiety, but you know what else I have? Trouble concentrating on what she’s saying. pic.twitter.com/U4VSdynKgt — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 4, 2024

And it prompted no end of very funny replies. Here are our favourites (and let’s hope they don’t give her the hump).

1.

I didn’t have social anxiety before but now I have an irrational fear of gold spandex — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) March 4, 2024

2.

We need to talk about the camel in the room pic.twitter.com/M7fInC3qBz — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 4, 2024

3.

That camel toe looks like it can bench 300. — Scrooge McDuck (@_TraderJosh) March 4, 2024

4.

5.

Overkill on the lip filler. — Fancy525 (@FaisonDebbi) March 4, 2024

6.

In the future, these pants will provide real time gynecological data directly to your smart watch. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 5, 2024

7.

A couple things. That has to be fake.

That has to hurt so much. How can you not feel that!?!?!? If my underwear elastic is a little off center I almost have a meltdown until I fix it.

That can’t he healthy. — Little Testarossa (@Lil_Testarossa) March 5, 2024

8.

I don’t know what exercise she does to work out that part of her body, but she needs to take a day off. — What Did I Just Watch? (@W_D_I_J_W) March 4, 2024

9.

the camel toe is strong with this one. it needs its own sitcom. — joefis (@joefis) March 4, 2024

10.

That’s no Camel Toe; that’s a Moose Knuckle. — GPSrulz PRN Boop/Bop/Beep (@GPSrulz) March 4, 2024

11.

Note to self. When your vagina looks like a split top loaf of bread! Don’t wear pants like these! — King Troll VI 1st (@TheCrazitroll) March 4, 2024

This person had a theory.

It’s deliberate and everyone who clicks, comments, likes or shares it is contributing to her bank account. Which by the way, is fine, but let’s recognize the intent. — PattyFromTexas (@PattyFromTexas) March 4, 2024

Maybe so. In fact, almost definitely so, according to another video which suggests it’s definitely not what it might seem.

We’re with this person.

The comment section has me in tears; you guys are too much! pic.twitter.com/uybML7iQLU — Carla Sainz (@Carla67508Sainz) March 4, 2024

Source @JebraFaushay