Blur’s drummer will stand for Labour in Mid Sussex and these 12 jokes are so great

We still don’t know when the general election will be, but we do know that 59 Conservative MPs have announced their intention to stand down.

We also know that one of the Labour candidates will be musician Dave Rowntree, who is the drummer for Blur.

I'm absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the @UKLabour candidate for Mid Sussex!

Now the work begins.#Labour pic.twitter.com/RGMm1vWbAX — Dave Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) March 6, 2024

If he gets in, he may find himself being asked for autographs in the Commons chamber.

When I lay on Clare Jackson's bed aged 13 staring at Blur posters, us both singing along to their hits I would have thought you mad to suggest one day I might be in parliament with one of them. She had loads of Bon Jovi posters too so perhaps Jon will plump for red wall seat. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 6, 2024

With such a well-known and, dare we say it, iconic back catalogue, it was inevitable that the jokes would flood in.

He runs for a seat, a very big seat, in the country https://t.co/jP5tfZp5ye pic.twitter.com/POTuUTb3iS — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 6, 2024

He'll be hoping Allllllll The People vote for him — Alan Sturgeon (@AlSturge1910) March 6, 2024

“It really, really, really could happen” Big ups @DaveRowntree! I hope you smash Mid Sussex pic.twitter.com/9v1HZmXn6v — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 6, 2024

Heard he’s stopping bin collections on Wednesday to avoid being rudely awoken by the dustmen. https://t.co/dJSZqgAAFp — George Northover (@thenorthover) March 7, 2024

I get up when I want to, except on Wednesdays when I get rudely awaken by PMQs. https://t.co/8TwyNhYsbh — Matt R (@j_razor101) March 6, 2024

Do the Tories have "No distance left to run" or have Labour picked a "Charmless Man" ? (sorry not sorry!) https://t.co/ud7L9IJ94W — Robert Rams (@RobertRams1) March 6, 2024

Can't believe he didn't say WOOOHOOOOO!!!! https://t.co/UmbfkSYDIM — Shambolic Neutral, inventor of the Clitoris 2024 (@BradfemlyWalsh) March 6, 2024

I met him in a crowded room,

Where people go to drink away their gloom,

He sat me down,

And so began

The story of Keir Starmer’s man https://t.co/mR7W0gb7Xk — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 6, 2024

former Think Tank employee turns MP https://t.co/HnHHuHTwsi — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) March 6, 2024

Blurites taking over Labour. https://t.co/Jm8j6vWyZQ — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) March 6, 2024

Does this mean that BBC Four won’t be able to repeat Top Of The Pops episodes with Blur during the campaign? https://t.co/aOEGzlcyYH — Andrew Stewart (@andrewastewart) March 6, 2024

Richard Osman, author, TV presenter and brother of Suede bassist Mat Osman, brought some trash talk.

I'm afraid that Mid-Sussex will always be a Suede stronghold. https://t.co/BXBKtJi4yi — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 6, 2024

