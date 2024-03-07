Celebrity Labour

Blur’s drummer will stand for Labour in Mid Sussex and these 12 jokes are so great

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2024

We still don’t know when the general election will be, but we do know that 59 Conservative MPs have announced their intention to stand down.

We also know that one of the Labour candidates will be musician Dave Rowntree, who is the drummer for Blur.

If he gets in, he may find himself being asked for autographs in the Commons chamber.

With such a well-known and, dare we say it, iconic back catalogue, it was inevitable that the jokes would flood in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Somebody had to do it.

Richard Osman, author, TV presenter and brother of Suede bassist Mat Osman, brought some trash talk.

READ MORE

This Labour supercut of the Tory leader debates is a riveting watch whatever your politics

Source Dave Rowntree Image Screengrab