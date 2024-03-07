Twitter funny

21 favourite funny Cerveza Cristal memes and jokes

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2024

If you’ve been on Twitter/X over the past few days, you’ll be aware of Chilean beer brand Cerveza Cristal.

The company’s 2003/4 ad campaign has gone viral thanks to people discovering that they inserted their product into the original Star Wars trilogy when it was first aired in the country.

Despite seeming like a very funny prank, it was a real campaign – and one that didn’t go down well over at Skywalker Ranch.

Since @heyitswindy’s post went viral, people have been making their own Cerveza Cristal jokes, memes and edits.

These are our favourites.

