21 favourite funny Cerveza Cristal memes and jokes

If you’ve been on Twitter/X over the past few days, you’ll be aware of Chilean beer brand Cerveza Cristal.

The company’s 2003/4 ad campaign has gone viral thanks to people discovering that they inserted their product into the original Star Wars trilogy when it was first aired in the country.

The alcoholism is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. And my sister has it. pic.twitter.com/FuMUeAiNX5 — Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

Despite seeming like a very funny prank, it was a real campaign – and one that didn’t go down well over at Skywalker Ranch.

For anyone doubting the Cerveza Cristal videos, they're not only real, the ad campaign has an entry on Spanish Wikipedia (translated in-browser) They not only did this in other films, Lucasfilm was made aware of them and said "never do this again" pic.twitter.com/AypEQirUFg — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) March 5, 2024

Since @heyitswindy’s post went viral, people have been making their own Cerveza Cristal jokes, memes and edits.

These are our favourites.

"In another life, I would have really liked just drinking Cerveza Cristal con mis amigos.” pic.twitter.com/VrWfh8dhhN — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) March 5, 2024

New Star Wars piece just dropped#cervezacristal pic.twitter.com/wTSB7TeGeN — Readful Things (@Readful_Things) March 6, 2024

Cerveza Cristal marketing team putting ads in Star Wars movies for the first time pic.twitter.com/kd2eeE57QH — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) March 6, 2024

Cerveza Cristal marketing manager after waiting 20 years to go viral pic.twitter.com/bXoeyVqrw5 — Wojtek (@Ciechosz) March 5, 2024

Cerveza Cristal is my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/ZzLFdUl2SR — matt green (@thatmattgreen) March 5, 2024

Are you not into CERVEZA CRISTAL ?? pic.twitter.com/v810nxINhh — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 5, 2024

11.