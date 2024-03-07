The news got Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong again and it was the best thing about the Budget, bar none

News Jeremy Hunt

You don’t have to be a particularly keen follower of Jeremy Hunt to know that every now and again the news – TV and radio news, that is – gets his name wrong.

In the most unfortunate way possible.

And today it was the turn of ITV’s Nina Hossain and even though you know exactly what’s going to happen, it’s no less enjoyable for it.

Nina Hossain’s legendary slip of the tongue on #ITVnews just now. Mr C*nt indeed pic.twitter.com/t46U1OgcOT — kye. (@itsmekye) March 7, 2024

Don’t worry, we don’t think anyone noticed.

Another one for the Jeremy Cunt compilation. Lovely stuff. pic.twitter.com/Nm6HUlLL3Y — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 7, 2024

Omg, no way did this just happen on the #itvnews it’s has made my day #mrcunt pic.twitter.com/TKPjrrUVNl — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllis3) March 7, 2024

It didn’t get any better for ITV later on.

If it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing!

Just a handy compilation of all the times people have got Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong.

(Will probably need updating soon) pic.twitter.com/u8hr3xwAI8 — Daniel ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 17, 2019

To conclude …

Sensational. A treat for us all when this happens https://t.co/2ITX4Movpl — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 7, 2024

Source @itsmekye