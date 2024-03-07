News Jeremy Hunt

The news got Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong again and it was the best thing about the Budget, bar none

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2024

You don’t have to be a particularly keen follower of Jeremy Hunt to know that every now and again the news – TV and radio news, that is – gets his name wrong.

In the most unfortunate way possible.

And today it was the turn of ITV’s Nina Hossain and even though you know exactly what’s going to happen, it’s no less enjoyable for it.

Don’t worry, we don’t think anyone noticed.

It didn’t get any better for ITV later on.

If it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing!

To conclude …

Source @itsmekye