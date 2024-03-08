13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter comebacks

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘First class’

(via)

2. ‘Breaking news’

Hi Mark, hope you’re okay. Can GB News use this image for our coverage? – with credit of course — Dan Falvey (@Falvey_Dan) March 5, 2024

No, I don’t want anything to do with GB News. You don’t have my permission. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

(via)

3. ‘I do this too but I’m single’

(via)

4. ‘Totally barking’

You wouldn’t want this and dogs forced to race in the #Iditarod don’t either. pic.twitter.com/A6gHprsOCZ — PETA (@peta) March 2, 2024

Let’s be honest, some of you would fucking love this https://t.co/gTSOzm8D51 — Ben (@defenestr8rboi) March 4, 2024

(via)

5. ‘Things that never happened but one of my favourite responses ever’

(via)

6. ‘Come fly away with me’

(via)

7. ‘Blaming young people for being triggered’

(via)