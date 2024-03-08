US joe biden marjorie taylor greene
Joe Biden’s reaction to seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene might be the funniest thing any President’s ever done
Donald Trump did no end of very funny things when he was President – throwing kitchen towel at people, struggling with an umbrella, all those handshakes – but none of them, obviously, were intentional. He was just being an idiot.
This moment from the current White House incumbent Joe Biden was also very funny – and actually on purpose – and it might be the funniest thing any President’s ever done.
It’s the moment Biden bumped into – or close to – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after his State of the Union address.
Greene had been characteristically restrained during Biden’s speech, heckling him and owned into next week.
Holy shit. Marjorie Taylor Greene just interrupted President Biden about the border and he turned it right around on her masterfully.
“Get this bill done.” pic.twitter.com/OLA1hZOmuP
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 8, 2024
And here is the moment their paths crossed afterwards, and Biden’s reaction was off the scale.
Biden’s face at seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene is killing me pic.twitter.com/65XUOkOyYT
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024
Here it is in close-up.
Ok now that the speech is over can we go back once more and recognize how funny Biden’s reaction is here? pic.twitter.com/DLkCShBOo8
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) March 8, 2024
And these are our favourite things people said about it.
I’d call that “Dad reacting to party clown at 6 year old’s birthday party” face.
— Joseph Miner (@JosephWMiner) March 8, 2024
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024
This is the look grandpa gives you the first time you dye your hair pink at 13 https://t.co/npVW8XcLdm
— Darcy Totten (@Miss_Mausie) March 8, 2024
This was all of our faces after seeing her
— 6aller️ (@6aIIer) March 8, 2024
When I see how my toddler dressed themselves https://t.co/G5fMO3nCq2
— Betches News (@Betches_Sup) March 8, 2024
Y’all, I’m crying. The president was like, damn girl! https://t.co/xZ7qmKltUP
— MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) March 8, 2024
Treated her like you treat a child who wants to show you something.
You gotta have an exaggerated response to make them feel like y’all are on the same level. https://t.co/6ko16wCCOf
— StevieSaid_JimHardingStan (@2020istrash2020) March 8, 2024
Even she liked it
— bigmaclionking (@bigmaclionking) March 8, 2024
To conclude …
Honestly the funniest thing he’s ever done besides fall off the bike https://t.co/MpDJfwSQ9w
— comfy (@ihatethiskid) March 8, 2024
In one word.
Relatable. https://t.co/DoLkHqLh8e
— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 8, 2024
READ MORE
Emily Maitlis’s very British interview prompted the most American response from Marjorie Taylor Greene and it’s just magnificent
Source @BaileyCarlin