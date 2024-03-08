US joe biden marjorie taylor greene

Joe Biden’s reaction to seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene might be the funniest thing any President’s ever done

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2024

Donald Trump did no end of very funny things when he was President – throwing kitchen towel at people, struggling with an umbrella, all those handshakes – but none of them, obviously, were intentional. He was just being an idiot.

This moment from the current White House incumbent Joe Biden was also very funny – and actually on purpose – and it might be the funniest thing any President’s ever done.

It’s the moment Biden bumped into – or close to – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after his State of the Union address.

Greene had been characteristically restrained during Biden’s speech, heckling him and owned into next week.

And here is the moment their paths crossed afterwards, and Biden’s reaction was off the scale.

Here it is in close-up.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

In one word.

