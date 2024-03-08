Entertainment Laurence fox

Laurence Fox launched his new project with the most cringeworthy promo you’ll see anytime soon

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2024

It’s been a bad week for Laurence Fox.

The comments that saw him suspended, then sacked, from GB News have been ruled by Ofcom to have broken broadcasting rules, which was a bit of a no-brainer.

He had to discontinue his attempt to sue Mukhtar Ali Yassin for defamation after he called the former actor and failed London Mayoral candidate racist, costing Fox thousands in legal costs.

Thursday night saw his attempt to claw back some sort of a win – and, presumably, an income stream – with the launch of a new project with his fellow GB News reject, Calvin Robinson.

Episode 1. #FoxandFather Premieres tonight 7pm time. Then every Thursday on @media_reclaim X - Youtube - Rumble With myself and @calvinrobinson Subscribe - Like - Share New narrative, not approved narrative. With a screengrab of Fox blowing smoke from a cigar

The video is even more cringeworthy.

Once they’d recovered from the secondhand embarrassment, people had quite a lot to say about the promo.

Truth Checkers gave it an upgrade.

We don’t know what the viewing figures were like, but we’re absolutely certain that this would improve them.

