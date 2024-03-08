Laurence Fox launched his new project with the most cringeworthy promo you’ll see anytime soon

Entertainment Laurence fox

It’s been a bad week for Laurence Fox.

The comments that saw him suspended, then sacked, from GB News have been ruled by Ofcom to have broken broadcasting rules, which was a bit of a no-brainer.

Ofcom have ruled that Laurence Fox's alleged misogynistic comments, on GBnews, broke broadcasting rules. pic.twitter.com/BM5nBUlZXl — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 4, 2024

He had to discontinue his attempt to sue Mukhtar Ali Yassin for defamation after he called the former actor and failed London Mayoral candidate racist, costing Fox thousands in legal costs.

What @LozzaFox has just claimed is false and defamatory. He has not just "discontinued" his case against me. He has agreed to it being dismissed. He also agreed to pay thousands in legal costs to drop his claim. He has lawyers he knows what "dismissal" means. Fox lost. https://t.co/RGedW7CCsQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 4, 2024

Thursday night saw his attempt to claw back some sort of a win – and, presumably, an income stream – with the launch of a new project with his fellow GB News reject, Calvin Robinson.

The video is even more cringeworthy.

Thelma & Louise remake looks a bit shit pic.twitter.com/Lz1mEyhDbS — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) March 7, 2024

Once they’d recovered from the secondhand embarrassment, people had quite a lot to say about the promo.

1.

This looks like a bona fide horror movie. Was that their intention? pic.twitter.com/aIljC3I1V7 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 7, 2024

2.

These 2 guys:

Laurence Fox

Fr Cardew Robinson

They smoke cigars

Don’t just smoke ‘em

Devour ‘em

Their conkers are big

Their sausages are herby.

They spit

They pray

They throb.

These guys are hard

So hard they don’t wash

They just lick.

The new Two Ronnies.pic.twitter.com/ybjMOCMuYV — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 7, 2024

3.

laurence fox is more divorced than graham linehan. pic.twitter.com/ZyDHx9PpBf — ѕℓσαηє ℓуѕвєтн (@SloaneFragment) March 7, 2024

4.

this is like the intro to a UK remake of Breaking Bad that was cancelled after 5 episodes pic.twitter.com/AWyH4MRx8G — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) March 7, 2024

5.

It’s as if the most wedgied dweebs at school discovered smoking for the first time in some sad attempt to appeal to the bigger boys https://t.co/YiEjuWcYi8 — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 7, 2024

6.

Great name. Fox & Father draws a clear distinction between Laurence Fox and being a father. https://t.co/3TR85dLViF — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) March 7, 2024

7.

I feel like Laurence Fox is in dire need of an intervention. "Ohh look at me, I smoke!". You're a middle-aged father of 2 for god's sake man. pic.twitter.com/IhoVfEXa3A — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 7, 2024

8.

*draws from cigar* “The woke…” *draws from cigar* “The looney woke left…” *draws from cigar* “They’ve gone bonkers…” *draws from cigar* “They’re the real racists…” *draws from cigar* “Fascism on the left…” https://t.co/ZmQVKNHcm1 pic.twitter.com/VG3sE7X7NG — (@AnaboliclyJelqd) March 7, 2024

9.

Laurence Fox: “hey kids! I smoke! Just like a pissy old man coughing his guts up at the bookies at 11am or a nan standing outside a hospital with her drip in place. Isn’t that cool!” — Dr HOX ENDUCTION HOUR (@hoxtonwanka) March 7, 2024

10.

Same energy as when 14 year olds get hold of Elf Bars and their dads oversized business clothes and take photos looking "gangsta" https://t.co/Lp1LfXS2Tz — Superdry (@jihad_superdry) March 7, 2024

11.

Hahaaa! What a pair of melts — (@TwopTwips) March 7, 2024

Truth Checkers gave it an upgrade.

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson’s new venture has a trailer. It’s trying to be cool and gritty, like a Tarantino movie. This one’s better tho… pic.twitter.com/7M5SpxbYxP pic.twitter.com/y8NVIu0dPG — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) March 7, 2024

We don’t know what the viewing figures were like, but we’re absolutely certain that this would improve them.

Can I feature on episode 2? And call it Fox hunting with Mukhtar. https://t.co/b05pLxdjNc — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 7, 2024

