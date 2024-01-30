Victorious drag artist Crystal had the very best final word after Laurence Fox lost his High Court social media libel case

News

As you’ll probably already know by now, Laurence Fox has lost a high court libel battle with two men he called paedophiles after they called him a racist.

The former actor was sued by Simon Blake, a former Stonewall trustee, and Crystal, a drag artist, over a dispute on Twitter back in 2020.

Fox defamed the men when he used the slur on social media, Mrs Justice Collins Rice has ruled.

And there was surely no better final word on the case than from Crystal, talking to Kay Burley on Sky News this morning.

“It’s incredibly liberating and satisfying after three long years of this.” A High Court judge ruled Laurence Fox libelled Drag Artist Crystal and Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, when he referred to them as ‘paedophiles’ in an exchange on X.https://t.co/wFAwj7ssky Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/bMUSl3dJ0K — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 30, 2024

And it got even better when Crystal tweeted this.

Boom.

Like many other LGBT+ people, I’m now regularly called a “paedophile”, “nonce” and/or “groomer” on this platform. Unfortunately, most of us haven’t been able to get justice as these cowards hide behind anonymous accounts. @crystalwillseeu’s victory is a victory for us all. https://t.co/hAN4G0eQzh — Guy Ingerson (@guy_ingerson) January 30, 2024

Kay’s like, “I need your makeup routine” — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 30, 2024

In a world where bullies reign free from accountability, this is so hugely uplifting and hopeful. Thank you @crystalwillseeu and your colleagues for putting yourselves through this for the sake of what’s right. It’s just a cherry on top that you’re so eloquent and beautiful! https://t.co/r8DFQtbJuL — Jen Handorf (@JHandorf) January 30, 2024

Brilliant — Richie Daiches Barlow (@The_DogWalker) January 30, 2024

“He’s a bully … and I didn’t want to stand for it, I didn’t want to let that slide.” @crystalwillseeu https://t.co/ZiQJxUJeAd — Rosanna Lockwood (@Roolockwood) January 30, 2024

We love you Crystal. So glad you won the case — Andrew Wakeham (@AndrewWakeham) January 30, 2024

Absolutely iconic you tell ‘em Crystal! — Lee_J11 (@j11_lee) January 30, 2024

To conclude …

A fabulous-looking and immaculately articulate @crystalwillseeu, on taking Fox to court and winning. "He's a bully. Accusations of pedophilia against people in the queer community – these are old, old tropes. I didn't want to stand for it. I didn't want to let that slide." ~AA pic.twitter.com/i6FGsdElWi — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 30, 2024

And finally …

The G in LGBTQ+ stands for “Get Him Jade” pic.twitter.com/ddFAX3NN91 — Crystal (@crystalwillseeu) January 30, 2024

