Victorious drag artist Crystal had the very best final word after Laurence Fox lost his High Court social media libel case

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2024

As you’ll probably already know by now, Laurence Fox has lost a high court libel battle with two men he called paedophiles after they called him a racist.

The former actor was sued by Simon Blake, a former Stonewall trustee, and Crystal, a drag artist, over a dispute on Twitter back in 2020.

Fox defamed the men when he used the slur on social media, Mrs Justice Collins Rice has ruled.

You can read all our favourite responses here.

And there was surely no better final word on the case than from Crystal, talking to Kay Burley on Sky News this morning.

And it got even better when Crystal tweeted this.

Boom.

To conclude …

And finally …

