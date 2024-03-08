Seth Meyers listed Donald Trump’s dubious ‘achievements’ and it’s absolutely savage

Politics donald trump

We hate to ruin your day, week, month …life, but there’s a very real chance of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election in November.

He has almost swept the board in the primaries, and his last opponent for the Republican nomination has stepped down, so it’s going to be a re-run of the 2020 Trump vs Biden election, and pundits are betting on the twice-indicted former President.

Not just twice-indicted, though. Seth Meyers ran through Trump’s list of ‘achievements’, and it went on and on and on …

Donald Trump is going to be the GOP presidential nominee once again. Here’s a refresher on the former president. https://t.co/kjilDAKRx8 #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/QEr8PuyGmt — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 7, 2024

Perhaps he’ll write that on the side of a bus. A very long bus.

1.

At tonight's #StateOfTheUnion, Joe Biden should list all the accomplishments of his administration so far, what he intends to do in a second term, play this clip, then leave. https://t.co/gNXubBsiGw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 8, 2024

2.

3.

4.

Wow. Seth Meyers absolutely nailed this rundown of trump’s greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/BCqnnQcKO1 — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 7, 2024

5.

The best 90 second recap of Donald Trump you'll ever see. https://t.co/ACztnkHv2h — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) March 7, 2024

6.

But apart from that, why not ‍♀️ https://t.co/2Yj7wNL9er — JPC (@jpxan71) March 7, 2024

7.

The extent of his horrendous crimes laid out all at once is riotously funny. Never mind being a candidate for president, how can this person even be walking free? https://t.co/XnwONgHpHU — James McGowan (@jamsmcgowan) March 7, 2024

8.

I could add a few things, but that’s about the size of it. pic.twitter.com/DkZj9iDHHE — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 7, 2024

9.

Yep. This just about says it all. pic.twitter.com/w5PuEz7eUx — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 7, 2024

10.

Great campaign ad for Biden. — Sandy (@sandiechill) March 7, 2024

11.

JFC, well, when you lay it out like that… https://t.co/EJeYj3oClx — Caoimhín O'Briain (@OBrienKevinS) March 7, 2024

12.

Dear @nytimes this is how you properly describe adjudicated rapist criminal fraud Donald Trump Thank you, @sethmeyers #Biden2024 pic.twitter.com/hz96sEbUTo — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author ❤️‍ (@taradublinrocks) March 7, 2024

We can’t argue with this.

Perfectly compiled. The little slap at Ted Cruz at the end is the chef’s kiss! https://t.co/4B6frV2ipF pic.twitter.com/DQVZMFxG0I — CheriNotCherry (@H_AmorinForge) March 7, 2024

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Donald Trump is giving away pieces of his arrest suit with his Mug Shot Edition NFTs. Seriously – who’s writing this stuff?

Source Seth Meyers Image Screengrab