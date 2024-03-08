Politics donald trump

Seth Meyers listed Donald Trump’s dubious ‘achievements’ and it’s absolutely savage

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2024

We hate to ruin your day, week, month …life, but there’s a very real chance of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election in November.

He has almost swept the board in the primaries, and his last opponent for the Republican nomination has stepped down, so it’s going to be a re-run of the 2020 Trump vs Biden election, and pundits are betting on the twice-indicted former President.

Not just twice-indicted, though. Seth Meyers ran through Trump’s list of ‘achievements’, and it went on and on and on …

Perhaps he’ll write that on the side of a bus. A very long bus.

We can’t argue with this.

Source Seth Meyers Image Screengrab