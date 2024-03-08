Sydney Sweeney has got conservatives coming over all peculiar – only 13 responses you need

Celebrity hollywood

Sydney Sweeney has been a star for a while now, the fabulous actress appearing in the likes of the Euphoria and the wonderful White Lotus, but it’s only now that she has appeared on the radar of conservatives everywhere.

Presumably this has something (everything) to do with her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Sydney Sweeney thanking everyone for the show on SNL. pic.twitter.com/jFLL3hdBVU — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) March 3, 2024

And it got folk at right-wing titles coming over all peculiar.

‘For anyone under the age of 25, they’ve likely never seen it in their lifetime – as the giggling blonde with an amazing rack has been stamped out of existence, a creature shamed to the brink of extinction.’ ✍️ Bridget Phetasy https://t.co/H5Fqwlq8ey — The Spectator (@spectator) March 6, 2024

And it wasn’t just the folk at the Spectator who were hammering away at their keyboards.

A real line from one of Canada’s largest national newspapers. https://t.co/Q9N4iTWScK pic.twitter.com/Li8FYsejh5 — David Doel (@daviddoel) March 6, 2024

And these are surely the only 13 responses you need.

1.

are you people okay — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) March 7, 2024

2.

It’s insane watching conservatives continually reveal that not only do they lack a coherent set of beliefs, they’re also all seemingly immeasurably dumb pic.twitter.com/nTrj6zf14O — evan (@esjesjesj) March 7, 2024

3.

“Gen z is trying to cancel large breasted blond white women” — nad️ (@naddster1) March 7, 2024

4.

people are laughing at this but this is actual footage of how blondes with amazing racks have had to live their lives for the past 25 years https://t.co/1V99xZX8MF pic.twitter.com/LdOqgISiSS — hannah (@dogfanhan) March 6, 2024

5.

what the fuck is happening https://t.co/9eGaeHRfSh — lady eva (of misrule) (@_glorianas) March 6, 2024

6.

social media editor: [looking grimly at the EIC, pointing towards the charts indicating sharply declining traffic month over month] EIC: [nodding solemnly in response] release the take https://t.co/ZiAuxJffif — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) March 7, 2024

7.