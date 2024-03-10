An American ignored advice about how much English mustard to use – and hilariously suffered the consequences

Entertainment food

American TikTok has a big sideline in reviewing British foods – with varying degrees of approval.

This review of Colman’s English Mustard shared by comedy cook Desarae Legros – @cooking_comedy_chaos – shows why you should always take the advice of people who’ve tried it before.

We felt that in our tear ducts. This is how Brits on TikTok reacted.

Anyone else from the UK shouting at the screen when we saw how much she put on!!!

Ah Colmans English mustard, part condiment, part chemical warfare.

Us brits watching you spread that and praying for your soul.

I cringed at the first spoon, gasped when you added more then nearly died laughing when you double it over. I was like noooooo don’t do it.

When I saw the amount she added to the bread, I stuck around thinking this is gonna get good. I was not disappointed.

Of course, it turned up on Twitter, where it caused even more hilarity.

One of my favourite types of video is "Americans underestimating British condiments" pic.twitter.com/HbDTOST9yc — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) March 9, 2024

Brits when she added the second spoon… https://t.co/RwLcTMwfHx pic.twitter.com/MTGFdqTWOr — Dave Harrison (@dave_harrison) March 9, 2024

British people when we see how much mustard she added to the sandwich pic.twitter.com/PSLgh4bDjh — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) March 9, 2024

Most of them think British food is all bland and flavourless so it’s always fun to watch stuff like this — BigMuzz (@muzz_big) March 9, 2024

my nose is hurting just watching this https://t.co/4W0UxNlpTi — Claire Kelly (@ClaireK14001817) March 9, 2024

Not even kidding that's like 6 months worth of mustard in one go! And The fact she went in for a second bite… https://t.co/wDOcOvjTrr — Lydia (@lydscl) March 9, 2024

Me watching after I saw how much she put on the slice of bread https://t.co/d7pQIqpIUU pic.twitter.com/NXbRMPjsPG — Grace (@graceyldn) March 9, 2024

Never fuck with the mustard. Never. https://t.co/RtaigQdPop — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) March 9, 2024

Erm …not quite.

That’s why there is a chemical weapon called mustard gas — RevelRoister (@revelroister) March 9, 2024

Give Desarae a follow. She really is very funny, even when she isn’t inhaling mustard.

