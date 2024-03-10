‘What’s the most common lie told by mothers?’ 21 massive porkies

Life parents

As it’s Mother’s Day (at the time of writing), we’re sharing the best responses to this Ask Reddit question from a few years ago.

What’s the most common lie told by mothers?

Do any of these seem familiar?

1.



demonkadar

Via Pixabay

2.

“If you tell me the truth, you won’t get in trouble”.

guile20

3.

“I’ll only be 5 minutes”.

OrgChem_4Life

4.

I have eyes in the back of my head.

Jarvitz2

5.

“We’ll see”.

HouseAutumn

6.

“If a boy is picking on you, it just means that he likes you!”

CloudsTasteGeometric

7.

8.

When kids make fun of you, “They’re just jealous.”

Texy

9.

“Oh honey, he’s on a BIG farm where he can run and play with other dogs, it’s so much better for him”.

ResonantRed

10.

“I love both of you equally.” Pffft little brother ain’t got shit on me.

WombatOfWar

11.