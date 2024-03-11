And the Oscar for best live burn of Donald Trump goes to Jimmy Kimmel

Celebrity the oscars

The 96th Academy Awards took place last night – that’s the Oscars to most of us – and it was, as ever, a star-studded night.

Oppenheimer took seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Actor and Director, making Cillian Murphy the first Irish-born actor to take home the Best Actor award.

OPPENHEIMER WON BEST PICTURE pic.twitter.com/2YdyeAD9S2 — juju (@ayeejuju) March 11, 2024

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4BgQJpd6Ou — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

"and the oscar goes to… robert downey jr!"

"and the oscar goes to… cillian murphy!"

"and the oscar goes to… christopher nolan!"

"and the oscar goes to… oppenheimer!"#Oscars pic.twitter.com/XYEzZNNBni — . (@ekoclover_) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone and Billie Eilish won second Oscars, and Ryan Gosling brought the house down with a performance of I’m Just Ken that brought together Guns N’ Roses and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes …at last.

I love that Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera freaked out over Ryan Gosling’s Oscars performance as if they were at a One Direction concert pic.twitter.com/fzr4twOGse — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

There was even a ‘clapping’ dog.

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

As so often happens at the Oscars, things got a little political. It happened after host Jimmy Kimmel spotted this Trump post.

Trump says the Academy Awards is rigged. pic.twitter.com/7nsptDPgfF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 11, 2024

This was his hilarious and brutal response.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

The response in the room was echoed online.

Trump, like all wannabe dictators, hates being mocked because it makes him seem weak and foolish. It's why he spends so much time mocking his opponents. It's why he loses his shit every time Biden makes fun of him. He needs to be feared, not humiliated. https://t.co/XvdkBC4cHX — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 11, 2024

“Isn’t it past your jail time?” is an iconic zing. We all laughed. https://t.co/nzj4q5olhU — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 11, 2024

Kimmel smoking Trump at the end of the show tonight. https://t.co/GL6yIpFw3M — Kelly ツ Kellwoohoo (@kellwoohoo) March 11, 2024

Donald Trump’s crude, immature, and deranged social media post on the Oscars was just ruthlessly mocked by Jimmy Kimmel on live television in front of the world’s biggest celebrities on one of the most watched events of the year and the entire room laughed in his face. This is… https://t.co/oHpdjy9R88 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 11, 2024

This is exactly how to deal with Trump. Highlight his bizarre behavior and make fun of it. Thank you, @jimmykimmel. https://t.co/HEmqakLIuz — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 11, 2024

I LOVED this moment. More people with large platforms need to DEFIANTLY call out #Trump and his toxic, crybaby bullshit like #JimmyKimmel did. The only way we bury this turd once and for all is by ridiculing, shaming, roasting and laughing at him every chance we get. #Oscars https://t.co/T3lnIeaxBC — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) March 11, 2024

Good to see the Oscars ending with a joke about Trump going to jail. Jimmy Kimmel with the walk off home run. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 11, 2024

9.

Tragic for democracy but absolute comedy gold. https://t.co/Z8G8AI4g2w — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 11, 2024

Poor Trump. MAGA are claiming Trump got free publicity, but no self-respecting MAGA watches the Oscars (or admits watching), so nobody cares. https://t.co/oWhHPBETtc — Blue Shirt Project (@blueshirtday1) March 11, 2024

Man I just spit out my water ON MY COUCH https://t.co/Yn3LCTZXB7 — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) March 11, 2024

Thank you to Jimmy Kimmel for reminding a large audience of American voters that Donald Trump is a pathetic jackass. It can’t be said enough. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 11, 2024

