And the Oscar for best live burn of Donald Trump goes to Jimmy Kimmel

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2024

The 96th Academy Awards took place last night – that’s the Oscars to most of us – and it was, as ever, a star-studded night.

Oppenheimer took seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Actor and Director, making Cillian Murphy the first Irish-born actor to take home the Best Actor award.

Emma Stone and Billie Eilish won second Oscars, and Ryan Gosling brought the house down with a performance of I’m Just Ken that brought together Guns N’ Roses and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes …at last.

There was even a ‘clapping’ dog.

As so often happens at the Oscars, things got a little political. It happened after host Jimmy Kimmel spotted this Trump post.

This was his hilarious and brutal response.

The response in the room was echoed online.

And finally …

