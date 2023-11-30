US

We can’t stop watching Jimmy Kimmel utterly destroying Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking to plug her book on his show

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 30th, 2023

Right-wing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly detests left-leaning talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The dedicated supporter of free speech even reported him to the police for making a joke about her.

We didn’t say it was a good joke about her.

As the congresswoman has a new book to plug, she obviously thought she could increase sales by piggybacking on his platform, but he wasn’t having it. In fact, he made even more jokes about her.

She’s probably on the phone to the police as we speak.

His hilariously scathing comments went down a lot better than the book.

Here’s some advice she might want to keep close for future reference.

Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab