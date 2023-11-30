We can’t stop watching Jimmy Kimmel utterly destroying Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking to plug her book on his show

US

Right-wing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly detests left-leaning talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The dedicated supporter of free speech even reported him to the police for making a joke about her.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

We didn’t say it was a good joke about her.

As the congresswoman has a new book to plug, she obviously thought she could increase sales by piggybacking on his platform, but he wasn’t having it. In fact, he made even more jokes about her.

A special Thanksgiving message to Jimmy from Marjorie Taylor Greene… pic.twitter.com/qNpANGGqQt — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 28, 2023

She’s probably on the phone to the police as we speak.

His hilariously scathing comments went down a lot better than the book.

Hilarious he owned you like a boss white supremacist @RepMTG https://t.co/GGYzVOOhwY — Sheree Woke AF ️‍⚧️ (@ShereeWokeAF) November 29, 2023

How bad is MTG’s book? It’s so bad it can’t even get banned! It’s so bad no one will waste a match to burn it! https://t.co/wIqZKq1Jq6 — Nicole Hodges (@nicoleshodges) November 28, 2023

Zero, zero, zero notes, as Pharrell would say. https://t.co/A0IkNuj0ks — wine-stained lens (@winestainedlens) November 28, 2023

To be clear,I will not vote for MTG when she is on Dancing With the Stars in a few years. — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) November 29, 2023

Here’s some advice she might want to keep close for future reference.

Never fuck with a comedian with a TV show. — Jawn Zero Phucks ⚓️ – Woke N Ready (@john3stix) November 28, 2023

