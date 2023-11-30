We can’t stop watching Jimmy Kimmel utterly destroying Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking to plug her book on his show
Right-wing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly detests left-leaning talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The dedicated supporter of free speech even reported him to the police for making a joke about her.
.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
We didn’t say it was a good joke about her.
As the congresswoman has a new book to plug, she obviously thought she could increase sales by piggybacking on his platform, but he wasn’t having it. In fact, he made even more jokes about her.
A special Thanksgiving message to Jimmy from Marjorie Taylor Greene… pic.twitter.com/qNpANGGqQt
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 28, 2023
She’s probably on the phone to the police as we speak.
His hilariously scathing comments went down a lot better than the book.
Hilarious he owned you like a boss white supremacist @RepMTG https://t.co/GGYzVOOhwY
— Sheree Woke AF ️⚧️ (@ShereeWokeAF) November 29, 2023
How bad is MTG’s book? It’s so bad it can’t even get banned! It’s so bad no one will waste a match to burn it! https://t.co/wIqZKq1Jq6
— Nicole Hodges (@nicoleshodges) November 28, 2023
Well done @JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/oEbHb6m9S0
— Zing (@DJZing) November 29, 2023
Zero, zero, zero notes, as Pharrell would say. https://t.co/A0IkNuj0ks
— wine-stained lens (@winestainedlens) November 28, 2023
To be clear,I will not vote for MTG when she is on Dancing With the Stars in a few years.
— Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) November 29, 2023
Here’s some advice she might want to keep close for future reference.
Never fuck with a comedian with a TV show.
— Jawn Zero Phucks ⚓️ – Woke N Ready (@john3stix) November 28, 2023
READ MORE
The reviews for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book are every bit as scathing as you’d expect – 15 funny favourites
Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab