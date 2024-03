These 32 ‘Better names for existing things’ will have you petitioning the dictionary for an update

Entertainment Lists

Author Adam Sharp is the absolute king of lists, often involving a variety of languages.

Like this –

A list of translations of the word ‘wren’ for #BirdDay 7. Little walnut (Bulgarian)

6. Thumbling (Finnish)

5. Fence-skedaddler (Danish)

4. One who fills holes (Greek)

3. Druid bird (Irish)

2. Mouse-brother (Faroese)

1. Little king of winter (Dutch) pic.twitter.com/tcruduNJ8Q — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) May 4, 2021

Or this –

A whatchamacallit in different languages: 7. Thingamajig (English)

6. Chingadera (Spanish)

5. Himstergims (Danish)

4. Naninani (Japanese)

3. Zamazingo (Turkish)

2. Dingsbums (German)

1. Huppeldepup (Dutch) — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) February 17, 2020

Ever wondered what the Mr. Men are called in other countries? Adam’s got your back.

Names of Mr. Men characters from around Europe: 5. Mr. Happy in France = Monsieur Bing

4. Mr. Topsy-Turvy in Germany = Unser Herr Kuddelmuddel

3. Mr. Dizzy in Portugal = Senhor Bobo

2. Mr. Muddle in Spain = Don Confuso

1. Mr. Bump in Norway = Herr Dumpidump pic.twitter.com/jkw5xYCtpw — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) December 1, 2021

He recently turned his attention to the mundane names of things that we tolerate, when there are clearly better options out there.

Do yourself a favour and read his full thread, which may have developed since this was written, but before you do that – check out the list so far.

1.

Better names for existing things, number 1… DISCO CHICKEN pic.twitter.com/lg3t5cfdRs — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

2.

Better names for existing things, number 2… PRISON DONKEY pic.twitter.com/3BgPqDKRsf — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

3.

Better names for existing things, number 3… OUCH MOUSE pic.twitter.com/pJqv1yrZu3 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

4.

Better names for existing things, number 4… DOMESTICATED ROCKS pic.twitter.com/Wd1UALas6X — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

5.

Better names for existing things, number 5… SKY PUPPIES pic.twitter.com/fKUHvhaAbx — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

6.

Better names for existing things, number 6… BATTLE UNICORN pic.twitter.com/CgfclZC0tM — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

7.

Better names for existing things, number 7… HOLEY BOWLY pic.twitter.com/5JQk0LrZ56 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

8.

Better names for existing things, number 8… PANTLESS THUNDERGOOSE (or SPEED TURKEY) pic.twitter.com/M1UDuvjcOA — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

9.

Better names for existing things, number 9… LEGO FINDERS pic.twitter.com/HF179QKOSh — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

10.

Better names for existing things, number 10… DANGER FLOOF pic.twitter.com/SANjouwwVo — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

11.

Better names for existing things, number 11… MOUNTAIN FOUNTAIN pic.twitter.com/Yh4gwJMIRV — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

12.

Better names for existing things, number 12… ICE DUCK pic.twitter.com/rPoF4trZkf — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

13.

Better names for existing things, number 13… GUINEA BIG pic.twitter.com/zEoznaV0I5 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

14.

Better names for existing things, number 14… PIGGIE SMALLS pic.twitter.com/xKNjnmn9Z3 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

15.

Better names for existing things, number 15… FOOD LIBRARY pic.twitter.com/RVMjG76It4 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 11, 2024

16.