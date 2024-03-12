Animals the oscars

The internet was wowed by how Messi the ‘clapping’ dog stole the show at the Oscars

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 12th, 2024

The Oscars saw a breakout star grab quite a few headlines. Of course, we’re talking about Messi, the dog who played the part of Snoop the guide dog in 2023’s French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall.

If you were watching the awards live on TV, you’ll have seen Messi sitting in the audience, enjoying the proceedings.

His applause for Robert Downey Jr. went wildly viral.

Messi earned a whopping 14/10 from WeRateDogs – and quite right, too.

In fact, as most people will have instantly realised, Messi wasn’t actuallly clapping. He wasn’t even in the auditorium during the ceremony.

With the help of handler Laura Martin Contini at his side, this is how they did it.

The reactions on social media were delightful, though not as delightful as the good boy, himself.

As if we didn’t love him enough already, here he is as a puppy.

via GIPHY

