The internet was wowed by how Messi the ‘clapping’ dog stole the show at the Oscars

The Oscars saw a breakout star grab quite a few headlines. Of course, we’re talking about Messi, the dog who played the part of Snoop the guide dog in 2023’s French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall.

If you were watching the awards live on TV, you’ll have seen Messi sitting in the audience, enjoying the proceedings.

"Anatomy of a Fall" star Messi is in the audience at this year's #Oscars. https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/Y0yuT4uLqF — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

His applause for Robert Downey Jr. went wildly viral.

NO WAY MESSI CLAPPING AT THE OSCARS pic.twitter.com/3kCAjy5fkV — Rina (@bbblanchett) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Messi earned a whopping 14/10 from WeRateDogs – and quite right, too.

This is Messi. He stole the show at the Oscars last night when a video of him clapping along with the other guests went viral. He played Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall, a film that was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. 14/10 would carry his Oscar for him if he won pic.twitter.com/cG1UUNkLWR — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 11, 2024

In fact, as most people will have instantly realised, Messi wasn’t actuallly clapping. He wasn’t even in the auditorium during the ceremony.

clear the searches it was pre-recorded he’s not an rdj stan pic.twitter.com/ltKtRFRMFL https://t.co/o719sPFr8I — alexa la cerva (@diegoIunas) March 11, 2024

Messi's clapping at the #Oscars was pre-taped after he proved to be too excitable. "Hours before the show, we brought him in and he barked a lot in the dress rehearsal. It wasn’t his fault, I think he was confused," says Oscars producer Molly McNearney. https://t.co/uY8osolxgE pic.twitter.com/uWFAHotSZR — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

With the help of handler Laura Martin Contini at his side, this is how they did it.

Messi behind the scenes at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qrCJffPuun — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) March 11, 2024

The reactions on social media were delightful, though not as delightful as the good boy, himself.

1.

i cannot stop laughing y’all pic.twitter.com/q2eyjNQSV4 — milkavoy (@allisonargented) March 11, 2024

2.

When you see how they made the dog at the Oscars clap last night you've got to feel sorry for the person they got in to do that… pic.twitter.com/gLTlP18SKQ

— christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 11, 2024

3.

Oh I see, Kate releases an edited pic and everyone goes nuts; but the Motion Pictures Academy pretends a dog is clapping and everyone is like it's ADORABLE. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 11, 2024

4.

What with the manipulated Kate Middleton photos and now finding out the dog wasn’t really clapping, I don’t know who to trust anymore. pic.twitter.com/e4goJBO3ma — Luke (@lukerbl) March 11, 2024

5.

just found out Messi wasn’t really at the Oscar’s ??? pic.twitter.com/0FrkoZhwAC — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 11, 2024

6.

You can’t beat practical effects, that’s movie magic baby https://t.co/hOxOgPBaQ8 — Grant | Thank you Toriyama (@grantthethief) March 11, 2024

7.

8.

I’m going to need an oral history of this. https://t.co/FzPch2h5lm — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) March 11, 2024

9.

This is what happens when you donate your body “to science” https://t.co/f0U2aHdyQi — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 11, 2024

10.

Stared at this post for 40 seconds and I don’t understand what’s going on https://t.co/l51DqcYxCq — Planet (@Gerald_yea) March 11, 2024

11.

I, for one, do not need to know how the sausage gets made and will continue to believe Messi the dog can clap https://t.co/hM6cv3O8KY — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 11, 2024

12.

Next year's Best Visual Effects winner right here… https://t.co/9DEPUL54Yz — Lon Harris (@Lons) March 11, 2024

13.

I'm genuinely so happy to know how they did it https://t.co/TEe1wRiBEo — Mau | Browntable (Spider-Man Blue Guy) (@Browntable_Ent) March 11, 2024

14.

New dream job just dropped! https://t.co/76VCTXyXx0 — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) March 11, 2024

As if we didn’t love him enough already, here he is as a puppy.

messi from anatomy of a fall as a puppy oh my god my heart pic.twitter.com/7RVd1ccsFJ — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) March 11, 2024

