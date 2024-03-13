Twitter museums

This Vagina Museum’s profile of the ‘Cholmondeley Ladies (circa 1600-1610)’ just went viral for reasons which may or may not be obvious

Poke Staff. Updated March 13th, 2024

One consequence of the renewed interest in whatever the heck is going on with the royal family right now is a proliferation of profiles of the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Such as this, in the Independent.

No, us neither.

One of the principal consequences has been to focus attention on how you’re expected to pronounce the ‘Cholmondeley’ bit.

Less predictably, it also prompted the Vagina Museum in east London to share a profile of not one but two Cholmondeleys from back in the day. The start of the 17th century, in fact.

And it went viral for reasons that may or may not be obvious.

Fanny-tastic indeed.

To which there is surely only one response.

Source @vagina_museum