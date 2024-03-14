Life crime local newspapers

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Surely the most relatable car ‘crime’ you’ll read about this week – or any week – shared by the estimable Charles Arthur over on Twitter.

This town does *not* have an elderly population who might forget where they parked their car, no sirree pic.twitter.com/oDrpKXHhbm — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) March 13, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read, that story in full!

Well, it could have happened just like they said …

“…, and we are talking about professionals. No visible damage to locking mechanisms, steering columns, or ignitions, …” — Gavin Beattie (@GavinJBeattie) March 13, 2024

Nic Cage up to his old tricks in Saffron Walden. pic.twitter.com/BnmFRvmTpT — MrNoseybonk (@MrNoseybonk) March 13, 2024

