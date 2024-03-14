Surely the most relatable car ‘crime’ you’ll read about this week
We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Surely the most relatable car ‘crime’ you’ll read about this week – or any week – shared by the estimable Charles Arthur over on Twitter.
This town does *not* have an elderly population who might forget where they parked their car, no sirree
And just in case that’s tricky to read, that story in full!
Well, it could have happened just like they said …
“…, and we are talking about professionals. No visible damage to locking mechanisms, steering columns, or ignitions, …”
Nic Cage up to his old tricks in Saffron Walden.
