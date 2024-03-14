Life crime local newspapers

Surely the most relatable car ‘crime’ you’ll read about this week

Poke Staff. Updated March 14th, 2024

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Surely the most relatable car ‘crime’ you’ll read about this week – or any week – shared by the estimable Charles Arthur over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, that story in full!

Well, it could have happened just like they said …

Source @charlesarthur