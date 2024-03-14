You don’t have to be a woman to appreciate the hilarious responses to these ‘micro shorts’ (but it’ll help!)

Life fashion

Hard to believe we know, but we don’t consider ourselves to be exactly at the forefront of fashion.

But even if we were keen to keep up with the latest trends, we’re not sure we’d be investing in these ‘microshorts’ which @freepeople for one – 4.4 million followers, apparently! – are very excited about over on Instagram.

But there was nothing micro about the number of replies it prompted and it might just be today’s favourite thing.

‘I wanna talk to customer cervix about this one …’

bad_ash_abroad ‘Listen. I’m 46 years old. I am not interested in my labia entering the room before I do. I’m too old for this shit.’

stephaniehowell ‘If you look closely enough, you can see her ovary release an egg.’

nicoleaimee ‘Might be able to tuck my minora, but the majora gonna be hanging out.’

thewild_child_files **Hides shorts inside my folded underwear at the gynecologist**

hayleybaum ‘Ladies, we baking bread this summer with all this yeast.’

thewoodlandwolf ‘What in the urinary tract infection is this.’

kat_vicari ‘Did anyone ever do the thing where you hold a blade of grass between your thumbs and blow on it to make a whistling sound? That’s what I imagine happens if you fart while wearing these.’

char_coll “What’s that clapping sound?” “Oh just my labia. It’s windy.”

sarcasmadawg ‘One episiotomy was enough.’

kaitlynwolfcale ‘Is this our punishment for refusing to part with our skinny jeans?’

sophieforbesjohnson ‘I always wanted shorts I could leave on even during my Pap smear.’

dontkegelchronicles ‘Women: “We want bigger pockets” ‘FP: removes fabric from shorts to make bigger pockets … “like this?”

kriemanc ‘Chaps for your flaps ‘

2lsmarketing_ ‘If I wanted something to be up my ass, I would’ve just called my mother in law.’

misspuss25 ‘What in the labia hammock is this?’

brookeinjects_np ‘Oh cool, they made a hat for my bush.’

imomsohard ‘If you wear these to my house I’m disinfecting where you sat’

michellesfunny ‘Wearing my micro shorts with double flaps tonight – Said no one ever.’

mollyelizabethxgx ‘Can I get the macro version?’

fullmhouse ‘Just looking at these chafes my cervix.’

klink93 ‘Those look like denim labia flaps.’

shawnennigans

To conclude …

‘This comment section is like the girls you meet drunk in the bathroom and become bffs with for the night ‘

sihoffie

Only one question remained.

‘Ladies we are laughing but the dark wash is sold out. Who is buying these?! ‘

ohxodee_

Maybe this person can help.

‘Everybody relax with these rude, aggressive comments. I bought them for my hamster and she loves them!’

sherrizzles

Source Instagram @freepeople