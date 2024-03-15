Popular Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s £20k jaunt to a gathering of great minds raised a few questions – 15 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2024

The amount of money spent by or because of Liz Truss over the past few years would probably fix the NHS, fill all the potholes and still leave change for a large cinema popcorn.

It was recently revealed that she spent £15,000 on in-flight catering for a trip to Australia, but it wasn’t her only extravagance during her time in government.

In 2021, she spent £3,000 on lunch at an exclusive club owned by a Tory donor – at the expense of the taxpayer – and the same Australia trip that cost £15,000 in plane snacks and drinks landed the public with a £500,000 bill for the chartered plane, because Her Delusional Majesty couldn’t possibly take a public flight.

Thankfully, her most recent (that we know of) extravagance wasn’t at our expense, as it was funded by a mysterious right-wing group named the Green Dragon Coalition.

The news of her expensive trip raised eyebrows – and questions.

Who is behind the Green Dragon Coalition?

Why did they invite Liz Truss to a gathering intended to ‘set in motion an American resurgence’?

How great can these minds be if they’re willing to spend £20,000 to share a space with Madame Pork Markets?

Twitter/X weighed in.

This sums it up rather well.

