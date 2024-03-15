Liz Truss’s £20k jaunt to a gathering of great minds raised a few questions – 15 favourite responses

Popular Liz Truss

The amount of money spent by or because of Liz Truss over the past few years would probably fix the NHS, fill all the potholes and still leave change for a large cinema popcorn.

It was recently revealed that she spent £15,000 on in-flight catering for a trip to Australia, but it wasn’t her only extravagance during her time in government.

Liz Truss’ massive in-flight food and booze bill revealed >£15,000 on in-flight catering for a single trip to Australia while she was running the Foreign Office.

£1,400 per head for 12 officials ‼️ AND https://t.co/gY7mKud6Fh — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) March 7, 2024

In 2021, she spent £3,000 on lunch at an exclusive club owned by a Tory donor – at the expense of the taxpayer – and the same Australia trip that cost £15,000 in plane snacks and drinks landed the public with a £500,000 bill for the chartered plane, because Her Delusional Majesty couldn’t possibly take a public flight.

Hands up if you think a Minister who spent *half a million pounds* on a flight to Australia should be detained at Her Majesty's Pleasure?

✋#LizTruss#takebackBritain — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) January 27, 2022

Thankfully, her most recent (that we know of) extravagance wasn’t at our expense, as it was funded by a mysterious right-wing group named the Green Dragon Coalition.

Liz Truss went on £20k trip to private island for 'gathering of great minds' https://t.co/lxKgSwPAGp — ITV News (@itvnews) March 14, 2024

The news of her expensive trip raised eyebrows – and questions.

Who is behind the Green Dragon Coalition? Why did they invite Liz Truss to a gathering intended to ‘set in motion an American resurgence’? How great can these minds be if they’re willing to spend £20,000 to share a space with Madame Pork Markets?

Twitter/X weighed in.

There’s outrage after Liz Truss received £20k to appear at a US conference billed as 'a gathering of the great minds of today' and people aren’t too happy about the fee either pic.twitter.com/fdvTi0mw9B — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 14, 2024

If it's a desert island and she's gone there alone, the collective IQ of the atoll will have just dropped through the floor. https://t.co/6czO4PVB8i — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 14, 2024

A gathering of great minds tho https://t.co/d38EFvyQVH pic.twitter.com/2kNm5Lr70L — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 14, 2024

She must have felt as out of place as I did that time in my teens when I walked into an old man's pub in fishnets, boots, ripped shorts, a lace top and a bikers jacket. That moment when all conversation stops and they all just stare at you in confusion. https://t.co/D0DVv2LaWX — Mags Campbell (@writersblock08) March 14, 2024

Was she lost again? Christ she is so embarrassing. https://t.co/jkfeHlVTDA — Brendan May (@bmay) March 14, 2024

The twenty grand asking price for being in the great minds club is answering a lot of questions regarding Liz Truss being in a great minds club. https://t.co/233VuD6Yhd — RichNeville (@RichNeville) March 14, 2024

was she doing the sandwiches? https://t.co/prvofSsb4j — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 14, 2024

“I’ve no problem with the £20k paying to fly her there; it’s it being used to fly her back that’s the problem” https://t.co/37UomP7b8N — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) March 14, 2024

I suppose mountaineers need sea level by which to measure themselves against. https://t.co/FAFcSR450J — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 14, 2024

This sums it up rather well.

A tiny dot in a vast ocean of emptiness, and that's just Liz's great mind. https://t.co/VMv6zQNq7Y — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 14, 2024

