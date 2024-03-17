Kate Winslet’s very NSFW Comic Relief bedtime story might be highly relatable to parents

Celebrity funny

On Friday, it was – almost unbelievably – the 39th Red Nose Day from Comic Relief, as well as Lenny Henry‘s last stint as the host.

It was a feast of entertainment, with music from McFly, highlights from former Red Nose Days, funny sketches based on The Traitors and W1A, and eight fantastic hosts, including Davina McCall, David Tennant Maya Jama and Romesh Ranganathan.

There was also this very much NSFW ‘bedtime story’ from Hollywood superstar, actress Kate Winslet.

Not exactly Cbeebies. It got a thumbs up from YouTube users.

Absolutely hilarious. Just because you love ‘em more than literally everything else, doesn’t mean it’s not also spot on.

I showed this to my mom, she was laughing all along and said “My sweet girl, this woman is speaking the truth.” Dark humor at its finest.

My son is about to go to college in fall…..in England….yes I feel your pain. I’m sad and happy to see him go. Loved this.

I love it I must admit, especially with my second one being one and and starting to climb everywhere.

I can’t sleep now.

We want Joaquin Phoenix to read a bedtime story as The Joker.

If only there were more bedtime stories like this.

In fact – there’s at least one …

