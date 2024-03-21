News good morning britain

You don’t have to like Ed Balls to love his magnificent takedown of Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts

Poke Staff. Updated March 21st, 2024

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain now, where Daily Mail columnist (and much else besides) Quentin Letts was among the guests discussing Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill with presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.

And one moment in particular went viral, after Letts insisted on calling former Labour MP Balls ‘Mr Cooper’, because he’s married to shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (geddit?).

And it’s fair to say Balls wasn’t taking Lett’s insult lying down, and what happened next was a simply magnificent watch.

