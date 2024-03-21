You don’t have to like Ed Balls to love his magnificent takedown of Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts

News good morning britain

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain now, where Daily Mail columnist (and much else besides) Quentin Letts was among the guests discussing Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill with presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.

And one moment in particular went viral, after Letts insisted on calling former Labour MP Balls ‘Mr Cooper’, because he’s married to shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (geddit?).

And it’s fair to say Balls wasn’t taking Lett’s insult lying down, and what happened next was a simply magnificent watch.

#gmb

Ed Balls putting Quentin Letts back in his box after he calls Balls "Mr Cooper".@GMB pic.twitter.com/qNb2lbbzPV — Martin Burslam (@NeonLuvBar) March 21, 2024

Bravo!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

All credit to Ed here. https://t.co/7brWADTKln — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 21, 2024

Fantastic Quentin Letts tries to be clever Quentin Letts isn’t clever Just snide Election season warming up https://t.co/EtL4lGEB5K — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) March 21, 2024

Things you can get away with sneaking into a newspaper sketch aren’t quite as easy when face to face. Lesson 1 – Ed Balls hands Quentin Letts his arse on a plate… https://t.co/MB60A9JRx3 — David Banks (@DBanksy) March 21, 2024

Ed should have whacked him! https://t.co/fOid7RnrsH — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 21, 2024

A 'legitimate slur' wow !

Are any slurs legitimate? — Zo zo Boots (@ZZoegail) March 21, 2024

Can't say I'm a fan of Ed Balls but I'm definitely a fan of this. Quentin Letts is an utter slimebag.#r4today pic.twitter.com/AGzrpL3Yhm — paulusthewoodgnome  (@woodgnomology) March 21, 2024

I can’t see it but, the headline in The Times tomorrow should read;

“Times journalist & Tory gobshite Quentin Letts given right spanking, live on morning breakfast television”.

…but we live in hope.

(Well played @edballs)pic.twitter.com/h2ood3yFZ4 — Capt PAT t Dawson (@PatTheFatCat1) March 21, 2024

Well done @edballs not allowing schoolboy taunts from Letts to go unanswered. https://t.co/ER7zpUVpyz — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 21, 2024

Ed Balls putting Quentin Letts in his place made my morning #GMB — Carol Ann (@mclean1_carol) March 21, 2024

And also …

I just ❤️ Quentin Letts.

Look how he firmly puts mad eyed Marxist Ed Balls in his place.

Myself & ‘Quim’ (as he is fondly known by his pals) go back a long way.

Quim is shy, moist & rubbery.

Ed Balls has a nerve viciously attacking this lovely man!

pic.twitter.com/H9hdMnBOC5 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 21, 2024

And finally, separate but related – this!

Pompous windbag Quentin Letts on #bbcqt described the Daily Mail as being "outside the political village" only to be met with gales of audience laughter.#r4today pic.twitter.com/j8MSEJPCkh — paulusthewoodgnome  (@woodgnomology) March 21, 2024

To conclude.

Never been particularly anti-Ed Balls, but very much more pro-him now. Makes Letts look very small, & you can tell by his squirming he knows it too. I would say it would be good if less people got away with throwing cheap shots, but as a comic I’m probably in a glasshouse myself. https://t.co/BpRUsZKjga — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) March 21, 2024

Source @NeonLuvBar