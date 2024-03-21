Jeremy Irons’ argument against equal marriage has cropped up again – and it’s a proper hall of famer

Videos actors

Interviews are among the most unpredictable format of news or entertainment.

Just ask the BBC’s Karen Bowerman, who thought she was interviewing music industry expert Guy Kewney, but she was actually speaking to Guy Goma – a man expecting a job interview.

Even if the right person has turned up, it isn’t always plain sailing.

Which is why this was such a great question from NBAVante – @thatboiharley.

what is the most insane thing someone has said during a interview — NBAVante (@thatboiharley) March 17, 2024

There were plenty of great answers, so we highly recommend a deep dive into the replies and quotes. Here’s a little taster.

when barbara says “his WHAT?” i cry every time https://t.co/ApiphEL29p pic.twitter.com/V6NCvyzVl3 — SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) March 18, 2024

An old Jeremy Irons clip, where he shared his thoughts on the equal marriage debate, was one of the highlights for us. It reminded us of exactly why it went viral.

you will never find a more insane interview pic.twitter.com/e7oiNwKybN https://t.co/TIAJcr6bn7 — deserted scope ⚰️ (@DesertedScope) March 19, 2024

Just when you think ‘Could a father not marry his son?’ has reached peak insanity, he lobs in the hand grenade of ‘It’s not incest between men …Men don’t breed.’

Here’s how people reacted to the trip down WTF Lane.

Love the way Jezza thinks carefully for 5 seconds as if he’s about to say something profound but instead we’re off to Crazy Town https://t.co/0DUxxpRQqZ — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) March 20, 2024

this sounds like an A Bit of Fry and Laurie sketch https://t.co/UW2x3qwpNR — Chancellor Agard (@chancelloragard) March 20, 2024

“Can a father then not marry his son” delivered to perfection and then the graphic saying “Oscar winning actor” this video is so perfect https://t.co/nShdYUxtAA — mervyn (@maxibolivar_) March 20, 2024

Can somebody please take me back to five minutes ago when I didn’t know this clip existed? Thank you. https://t.co/sffXhtcWFD — B.B. Manik & The Lightning Powered Manatee (@BBManik) March 20, 2024

This is the most insane shit lol. I assume he just thought “quick, say something contrarian to look clever” and it did not go well at all https://t.co/Sei3VcgDVd — Sam Fhw says Free Palestine, ceasfire NOW! ✡️ (@samfhw91) March 20, 2024

Haha I remember this Irons is a pretty odd fellow, he kind has a terminal devils advocate brain that leads him to ridiculous positions, like he was against the ban on fox hunting because he was convinced a pack dogs tearing a live fox apart was more humane than shooting it lol https://t.co/npTkLix97Z — Mark (@wire_hangovers) March 20, 2024

We’ve all been there.

Me before the date: don’t dress weird, don’t act weird, don’t say anything weird Me 5 minutes into the date: https://t.co/tlTNWBoaDc — AM (@Ananke1987) March 20, 2024

