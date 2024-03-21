Videos ireland

This ‘greatest news report of all time’ just went viral again and it’s one minute very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2024

Farewell then Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, who surprised everyone on Wednesday by announcing he was stepping down as party leader rand will resign as taoiseach as soon as his Fine Gael successor is selected.

We mention this not because of any deep, political insight – obviously – but because it sent this old RTE news report viral again and we’re very glad it did, because it’s a cracker.

It was shared by @amyohconnor who said: ‘For the day that’s in it, let us revisit the greatest RTÉ News report of all time.’

A vox pop to end all vox pops.

