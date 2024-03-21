This ‘greatest news report of all time’ just went viral again and it’s one minute very well spent

Videos ireland

Farewell then Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, who surprised everyone on Wednesday by announcing he was stepping down as party leader rand will resign as taoiseach as soon as his Fine Gael successor is selected.

We mention this not because of any deep, political insight – obviously – but because it sent this old RTE news report viral again and we’re very glad it did, because it’s a cracker.

It was shared by @amyohconnor who said: ‘For the day that’s in it, let us revisit the greatest RTÉ News report of all time.’

For the day that’s in it, let us revisit the greatest RTÉ News report of all time. pic.twitter.com/ewOPQ1KT9i — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 20, 2024

A vox pop to end all vox pops.

There’s like fifteen seconds of dead airtime in that piece altogether. And it’s perfect — Kate Demolder (@katedemolder) March 20, 2024

Up the nurses! — Eamonn (@EamOSuilleabhan) March 20, 2024

I watched that the other day…it’s just perfect!! — MandyM (@mandycantfocus) March 20, 2024

READ MORE

One of the funniest things you will hear this week or any week (sound up!)

Source @myohconnor