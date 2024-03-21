Videos AI

One of the funniest things you will hear this week or any week (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2024

Now we don’t say this lightly – we really don’t say this lightly – but this is surely one of the greatest things you will hear this week or indeed any week.

It was shared by someone who was making grilled cheese (or cheese on toast, if you prefer) and switched on the AI text to voice capability while they were doing it.

And what they heard will never be forgotten (sound up!)

Not unlike cheese on toast, we simply can’t get enough of it.

And we very much weren’t alone.

And also this!


READ MORE

You don’t have to like Ed Balls to love his magnificent takedown of Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts

Source @dvdfu Image Unsplash Nathan Dumlao