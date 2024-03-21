One of the funniest things you will hear this week or any week (sound up!)

Videos AI

Now we don’t say this lightly – we really don’t say this lightly – but this is surely one of the greatest things you will hear this week or indeed any week.

It was shared by someone who was making grilled cheese (or cheese on toast, if you prefer) and switched on the AI text to voice capability while they were doing it.

And what they heard will never be forgotten (sound up!)

I was making a grilled cheese so I turned on text to speech to read this article. Please listen to this part https://t.co/eeUDMts9Dn pic.twitter.com/37HcKCfJHT — greeny (@dvdfu) March 20, 2024

Not unlike cheese on toast, we simply can’t get enough of it.

And we very much weren’t alone.

There's no way to prepare you for what this sounds like, I can only insist that it's one of the greatest things I've ever heard. https://t.co/IX5uv6guja — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) March 20, 2024

I’m still laughing!

Aaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa….aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 21, 2024

aw man. voice actors, we're cooked. it's so done. it's never been more joever. we simply cannot top this. https://t.co/ywbeBSWyv4 — madeleine morris (@MaddieMorrisVA) March 21, 2024

The way it has to “take a breath” mid word is killing me — Roque Deleon (@roqueadeleon) March 21, 2024

Ok this is really funny and gave me a much needed laugh after this depresso blog post of a lifetime https://t.co/a5IE1ZW3Xt — Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) March 20, 2024

It broke her Deep Mind — Cosmic Birds of Ornithia (@CosmicBirdsNFT) March 20, 2024

Help I’ve just been laughting at this for the last 5 minutes https://t.co/Bz3LctSbgq — Peter. SAW SHIKARI‍♂️(he/him/his) (@PBCycleWrites) March 20, 2024

She really just gave up on the end of that sentence — Elliot "TheLastBanana" Colp (@FinalNanner) March 20, 2024

Omg I cried, literally cried and wheezed https://t.co/PESjy5mPNe — Compute My Eyes On Rafah™️ (@MixtUpMixy) March 21, 2024

And also this!

A few years ago I discovered that siri was completely incapable of explaining what Chagas disease was. It was unfortunately fixed and it was the worst update ever pic.twitter.com/ptGc3Fo2H1 — Tillos (@Tiny_Tillos) March 20, 2024



Source @dvdfu