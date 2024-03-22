Philippa Gregory summed up the Tories’ levelling-up problem in one brutally honest sentence

Politics Question Time

Thursday’s episode of Question Time saw Tory MP Rachel Maclean insisting that the Government was doing a good job with its levelling-up programme in the North – a claim that didn’t go down too well with the Middlesborough audience.

Author Philippa Gregory challenged her, pointing out the elephant in the room.

Author, Philippa Gregory: “The reason the government needs to Level Up the North is because they spent 14 years Levelling it down”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/fRHi8QUY4G — David (@Zero_4) March 21, 2024

Here’s what Ms Maclean said to earn the stinging response.

Rachel Maclean having a NIGHTMARE on #BBCQT. She claims Tory majority c'tee is too "political" and that Worcestershire is part of levelling up the North.@PhilippaGBooks spot on: "The reason gov't needs to level up the North is that it has spent 14 years levelling it down." ~AA pic.twitter.com/UJcfUk7gVz — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 21, 2024

‘Isn’t she levelly… isn’t she wonderful…’ Philippa Gregory here outlining the realities of the Tories’ so called levelling up agenda and how it’s actually taken the north backwards #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ETQUoMewt5 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) March 22, 2024

She was brilliant — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 22, 2024

I trained as a nurse during the Labour years and the NHS was great, we had enough staff, enough pay and crucially enough CPD. Enter the Tories and we are broken. Vote wisely — Penelope Ross (@pennyross66) March 21, 2024

One of the greatest Question Time panelists of recent times. Philippa. https://t.co/G3X0qykMdA — Craig Honeyman (@Craig_Honeyman) March 22, 2024

#bbcqt #ToryGaslighting

Superb

Shouty Tory minister #RachelMaclean's inflated claims for gov's #levellingup policy are calmly dismantled by novelist #PhilippaGregory: "The reason the gov needs to level up the North is because they spent 14 years levelling it down". pic.twitter.com/Q0AjYV0zER — ian walker (@saucepieces) March 21, 2024

One of the things forgotten about being in the EU is that EU regional development funding decisions were based on evidence especially poverty & multiple deprivation. Party political preference didn’t come into it. https://t.co/1ivBas4zMV — Antony Carpen (@ACarpenDigital) March 22, 2024

Philipa Gregory rocked BBCQT tonight and put the dreadful vacuous robotic script rehearsed @redditchrachel in her place a number of times https://t.co/AxXblZMk1R — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) March 22, 2024

I've no idea who Philippa Gregory is but she is wiping the floor with Rachel Maclean tonight#bbcqt — Dean ️‍ #GTTO #FBPE (@deanbegley1) March 21, 2024

To sum up …

Government need to level up — Taha Yasin (@Muhammad_Taha_8) March 22, 2024

