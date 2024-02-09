This Paddy McGuinness punchline on Question Time might be the show’s funniest ever joke

Celebrity

Paddy McGuiness was an unlikely guest panellist on Question Time but we’re very glad he was because the presenter and comedian totally knocked it out of the park.

Not only did he make Tory deputy chairman James Daly look like he was about to burst into tears …

Paddy McGuinness, “James Daly you saying to Wes Streeting that Keir Starmer will say anything to get a vote, is a bit rich coming from a Tory” “Where’s there £350 million a week for the NHS?” “What Keir Starmer said today, I admire him for doing it now, rather than when he gets… pic.twitter.com/F1kvY5TzCM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 8, 2024

… but while he was introducing himself he also came up with the show’s funniest ever joke. A low bar we know, but he cleared it by some distance.

Fiona Bruce “It’s your debut on the programme” Paddy McGuinness️ Firstly…this is very daunting, terrifying . Lucky for me, most people know I’m not here for my great political brain. But that didn’t stop Boris Johnson..so #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/YJ8k0hIAZx — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) February 8, 2024

Bravo that man!

Nice one Paddy! — The persistent leftie (@SCore2018) February 8, 2024

I never thought I’d say this but Paddy McGuinness has just gone up in my estimation. #bbcqt https://t.co/1Z2k6NUXEG — Inspector Morose 小麦 (@InspectorMorose) February 8, 2024

Paddy you were great. obviously took it seriously, taking notes all the way through, speaking clearly, concisely and with passion.. — David Chalmers (@DavidChalmers1) February 8, 2024

And he wasn’t finished there, this bit about the government’s handling of its self-imposed dental crisis so good it got shared by the British Dental Association.

Thank you @PaddyMcGuinness. You really didn’t get it wrong. You captured the absurdity of a system that’s fuelling a crisis hurting millions. The PM promised to ‘restore’ NHS dentistry. We’re still waiting… SIGN & SHARE this petition to Rishi Sunak. https://t.co/2FfPt0VagG pic.twitter.com/7iIzNuP8wm — BDA (@TheBDA) February 8, 2024

Come back again soon.

