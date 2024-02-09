Celebrity

This Paddy McGuinness punchline on Question Time might be the show’s funniest ever joke

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2024

Paddy McGuiness was an unlikely guest panellist on Question Time but we’re very glad he was because the presenter and comedian totally knocked it out of the park.

Not only did he make Tory deputy chairman James Daly look like he was about to burst into tears …

… but while he was introducing himself he also came up with the show’s funniest ever joke. A low bar we know, but he cleared it by some distance.

Bravo that man!

And he wasn’t finished there, this bit about the government’s handling of its self-imposed dental crisis so good it got shared by the British Dental Association.

Come back again soon.

