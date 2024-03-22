Surely the most satisfying 17 seconds of Question Time you’ll watch this week or any week

Politics Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where the line-up of panellists included Rod Liddle, the Sun and Sunday Times columnist who once suggested the general election be held on a Muslim holy day to deter Muslim s from voting.

The Spectator associate editor was in full-on controversialist mode, suggesting poverty had no impact on people’s mental health.

And we mention it not because of what Liddle had to say but because of what this audience member – a therapist called Angela – had to say in response. And it had everyone cheering.

Angela, “I’m a therapist, I work in a school, so I know what I’m talking about. Rod, if you think mental health has nothing to do with poverty, can I suggest you live in poverty for six months and you a free session and we’ll chat about your mental health” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/6GmyaY05qg — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 21, 2024

