Politics Question Time

Surely the most satisfying 17 seconds of Question Time you’ll watch this week or any week

Poke Staff. Updated March 22nd, 2024

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where the line-up of panellists included Rod Liddle, the Sun and Sunday Times columnist who once suggested the general election be held on a Muslim holy day to deter Muslim s from voting.

The Spectator associate editor was in full-on controversialist mode, suggesting poverty had no impact on people’s mental health.

And we mention it not because of what Liddle had to say but because of what this audience member – a therapist called Angela – had to say in response. And it had everyone cheering.

Bravo!

To conclude …

Source @implausibleblog