This Lenny Kravitz ‘challenge’ went wildly viral and this was the funniest response bar none

Celebrity music

We were a big fan of Lenny Kravitz back in the day and it turns out the great man turns 60 on 26 May. Sixty!

Which prompted @jayson_smiley to share just how good he’s looking, with an accompanying question.

Lenny Kravitz turns 60 in a couple months. What’s your excuse? pic.twitter.com/4td7IO6G5m — Jayson✊Smiley (@jayson_smiley) March 19, 2024

And it prompted no end of winning replies …

i don't understand was i supposed to kill him https://t.co/AsiR2VUiXG — honey i am a guy and i shrunk the kids (@snowrespecter) March 20, 2024

But it wasn’t over til it was over, and that was when @dubz3dot0 tweeted this.

I can't just fucking turn 60 you idiot. https://t.co/qszrbeidVO — dubz 3.0 (@dubz3dot0) March 20, 2024

Boom.

All I'm hearing are excuses. — Adam (@likesmokenoakum) March 20, 2024

You can… it just takes time. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) March 21, 2024

Source @dubz3dot0