This Lenny Kravitz ‘challenge’ went wildly viral and this was the funniest response bar none
We were a big fan of Lenny Kravitz back in the day and it turns out the great man turns 60 on 26 May. Sixty!
Which prompted @jayson_smiley to share just how good he’s looking, with an accompanying question.
Lenny Kravitz turns 60 in a couple months. What’s your excuse? pic.twitter.com/4td7IO6G5m
— Jayson✊Smiley (@jayson_smiley) March 19, 2024
And it prompted no end of winning replies …
i don't understand was i supposed to kill him https://t.co/AsiR2VUiXG
— honey i am a guy and i shrunk the kids (@snowrespecter) March 20, 2024
Sweep turns 67 this year. What’s your excuse?https://t.co/JgxO5XiQex pic.twitter.com/4TEZ7mPEZm
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 21, 2024
Chocolate, mainly. Occasionally cake. Sometimes crisps. https://t.co/7GDeQ8BASV
— GreenSwizzleWooster (@GSWooster) March 21, 2024
But it wasn’t over til it was over, and that was when @dubz3dot0 tweeted this.
I can't just fucking turn 60 you idiot. https://t.co/qszrbeidVO
— dubz 3.0 (@dubz3dot0) March 20, 2024
Boom.
All I'm hearing are excuses.
— Adam (@likesmokenoakum) March 20, 2024
You can… it just takes time.
— Brian Ross (@brewmeone) March 21, 2024
Source @dubz3dot0