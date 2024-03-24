“What’s something that’s perfectly legal to do, but you’re still a d*ck for doing it?” – 19 absolute liberties

Life r/AskReddit

We’re grateful to u/Stellonbosh for posting this question to the r/AskReddit forum.

What’s something that’s perfectly legal to do, but you’re still a dick for doing it?

It was a popular one, triggering more than five thousand comments.

Although there were a lot of repeats, these 19 give a good picture of the type of things that people probably think should be illegal.

1.



ScarecrowJohnny

2.

Using the urinal next to mine when there are plenty other empty ones.

Useed_Water_2468

3.

Entering a train before people can get off.

Moon_Jewel90

4.

People going to a standup comedy show and heckling the comedian. Fuck that shit bro. I paid to hear the standup tell jokes.

Crotch-Monster

5.

Not washing your hands after going to the bathroom, you nasty bastard.

JeffreyWilfong

6.

Playing music/videos in public without headphones. Even more so on public transport.

AdMaterial9419

7.



didntlikedefaultname

8.

Ghosting someone after a few dates.

GrowthFront6968

9.

Recording people in public without consent.

OK_experience_332

10.