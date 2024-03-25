US donald trump joe biden

Donald Trump’s double golf triumph prompted no end of mockery but Joe Biden said it best

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2024

Congratulations to the once (and future?) president of the United States, who was celebrating an extraordinary double win on awards night at the Trump International Golf Club.

Congratulations, Mr President! Although it’s fair to say not everyone is convinced by Trump’s prowess on the golf course as, er, Trump is (it was once suggested that he kicks so many balls along the fairway that caddies nicknamed him ‘Pele’).

But no-one said it better than Trump’s successor in the White House.

Trump will probably take it at face value, more’s the pity.

To conclude …

Source @JoeBiden