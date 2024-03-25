Donald Trump’s double golf triumph prompted no end of mockery but Joe Biden said it best

US donald trump joe biden

Congratulations to the once (and future?) president of the United States, who was celebrating an extraordinary double win on awards night at the Trump International Golf Club.

Congratulations, Mr President! Although it’s fair to say not everyone is convinced by Trump’s prowess on the golf course as, er, Trump is (it was once suggested that he kicks so many balls along the fairway that caddies nicknamed him ‘Pele’).

get a load of this effin’ guy pic.twitter.com/gaixA6JBCw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2024

It’s awards night at my house, too! I’m being honored with BEST CAT MOM in the categories of poop scooping, feeding, and giving scritches! It’s truly an honor to be recognized. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 25, 2024

Speaking of things that are rigged … pic.twitter.com/j1atlPACwJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2024

This is real. Trump’s narcissism is so immense that he believes he, at 78, actually won the senior AND regular club golf championships at one of his golf clubs rather than everyone knows he’s a nutjob and let him win so he doesn’t throw a tantrum. Trump is an immature narcissist.… pic.twitter.com/90Czhyoplk — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) March 25, 2024

Call us if you ever win one on a course you DONT own and operate. pic.twitter.com/FIDPRKbmiZ — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) March 24, 2024

But no-one said it better than Trump’s successor in the White House.

Trump will probably take it at face value, more’s the pity.

To conclude …

This is one of the greatest moments in Twitter history https://t.co/H2HplGogvj — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 25, 2024

