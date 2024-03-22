Simply 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter comebacks

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week.

1. ‘First class’

(via)

2. ‘Balls to Quentin Letts’

#gmb

Ed Balls putting Quentin Letts back in his box after he calls Balls “Mr Cooper”.@GMB pic.twitter.com/qNb2lbbzPV — Martin Burslam (@NeonLuvBar) March 21, 2024

(via)

3. ‘After Tate says it’s gay to wear high heels to raise awareness of domestic abuse, Derek Guy casually points out Tate wears women’s suits and asks if his pants have pockets’

(via)

4. ‘If your guys’ method is so good, then why aren’t you married?’

(via)

5. ‘Road to hell’

the european mind cowers at the driving endurance of the typical american, this is a normal drive for a three day weekend, it’s like san francisco to la and much shorter than one i’ve done a few times, new york city to columbus https://t.co/c0Lz2iiLJS pic.twitter.com/WJ5sCMDW42 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 18, 2024

americans brag about having lives that would make me want to kill myself https://t.co/0ArPU2OwXv — harriet du girls from disco england (@modernenaree) March 19, 2024

(via)

6. ‘You absolute weapon’

(via)

7. ‘How to be a loser’

(via)