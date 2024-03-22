Twitter comebacks

Simply 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

John Plunkett. Updated March 22nd, 2024

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week.

1. ‘First class’

(via)

2. ‘Balls to Quentin Letts’

(via)

3. ‘After Tate says it’s gay to wear high heels to raise awareness of domestic abuse, Derek Guy casually points out Tate wears women’s suits and asks if his pants have pockets’

(via)

4. ‘If your guys’ method is so good, then why aren’t you married?’

Toxic jackass schooled on his own inability to find a wife
byu/GarysCrispLettuce inTikTokCringe

(via)

5. ‘Road to hell’

(via)

6. ‘You absolute weapon’

(via)

7. ‘How to be a loser’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2