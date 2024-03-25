George Takei had the best response to Elon Musk’s intrusive message for his ‘gay friends’

Celebrity elon musk

The entire LGBTQ+ community will be very relieved to know that Elon Musk has accepted that they’re being themselves and not choosing a lifestyle.

It’s the news everyone has been waiting for – obviously – but his ‘approval’ came with an instruction …have children.

Sarcasm aside, nobody of any sexuality needs Musk’s approval or input on their life plans, and a lot of people actively thought he was the wrong person to comment on parenthood.

Says one of the worst absentee Dads around. I think I'll pass on your advice guy. — Big City Tesla (@Big_City_Tesla) March 21, 2024

The world’s biggest weirdo was so close to making a very nice and sincere point in the first two sentences… Then that 3rd sentence comes along and it ends up being one of his all time most awful takes. Which is quite something. https://t.co/XCW1BrCusF — Aiden Hale (@HaleAiden) March 21, 2024

I’m prescribed ketamine to take daily and I’ve never once formed a thought like this https://t.co/b8TgXHjSb8 — WOKE JustLuca Rebranding (@ItsMeJustLuca) March 21, 2024

Actor and author George Takei had the perfect comeback.

Can we ask that you stop for the same reason? pic.twitter.com/FKtevW8Bu3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2024

Twitter/X gave him the thumbs up.

1.

Being wealthy doesn't equate to being smart.

Just saying https://t.co/loiJR7abgn — SeaGal#AlwaysRefuseFascism (@1_seagal) March 21, 2024

2.

3.

there are 8 billion people in the world.. think we are ok .. where about 10% are non-straight ? @elonmusk math much ? https://t.co/bYFBdq4IX4 — Dennis L Grote (@grote_dennis) March 21, 2024

4.

5.

6.

I'd like to report a murder. https://t.co/KABWk8YLIO — Evie Over Easy (@newtitsontheblk) March 22, 2024

7.

To be fair. It’s not like he raises his kids. They probably won’t turn out like him https://t.co/CckfE3gEF7 — Zephyrus Music (@TheWeztWind) March 21, 2024

8.

Elon really needs to stop pretending to have friends. ‍♀️ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 21, 2024

This seems wise. Mr. Sulu, remind me never to piss you off ©https://t.co/CsY0sN2Xxx https://t.co/eAaTTaP214 — Кукухаяйнен (@getmidbitded) March 22, 2024

READ MORE

George Takei had the best theory why Donald Trump took Ivanka Trump to the G20

Source George Takei Image Screengrab