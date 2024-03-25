Celebrity elon musk

George Takei had the best response to Elon Musk’s intrusive message for his ‘gay friends’

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2024

The entire LGBTQ+ community will be very relieved to know that Elon Musk has accepted that they’re being themselves and not choosing a lifestyle.

It’s the news everyone has been waiting for – obviously – but his ‘approval’ came with an instruction …have children.

My observation is that people are born one way or another – it is not a choice. People should find mutual love and happiness where their heart leads them. I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilization.

Sarcasm aside, nobody of any sexuality needs Musk’s approval or input on their life plans, and a lot of people actively thought he was the wrong person to comment on parenthood.

Actor and author George Takei had the perfect comeback.

Twitter/X gave him the thumbs up.

This seems wise.

Source George Takei Image Screengrab