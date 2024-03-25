Lee Anderson said his battery-powered lawnmower made a ‘nonsense’ of Net Zero and this A++ takedown cut deepest

Politics lee anderson

Former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been cutting his grass – stick with us – with a battery powered lawnmower someone bought him as a gift.

And it got him thinking about net zero, of which he is exactly as much of a fan as you would imagine, and put two and two together to get, well, whatever the hell it was, it definitely wasn’t four.

Net Zero Nonsense. Cutting my lawns with a battery powered lawnmower (a gift) gets you thinking. pic.twitter.com/QTk2vKt4kD — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 24, 2024

It prompted no shortage of fabulously cutting takedowns …

1.

National grid right now. 0.4% coal. pic.twitter.com/3etXF6AeGj — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 24, 2024

2.

"Professional", "reliable", and readyish to reform your garden. Prices starting at just 30p. Contact us at @LeeAndersonMP_ Gardening services today. #LeeAnderson pic.twitter.com/QzZWH8Xcs0 — Some Guy (@in_bloke) March 24, 2024

3.

Does he want a coal-powered lawn mower? And why didn’t he buy British? https://t.co/hbNxz8Sr2G — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 24, 2024

4.

In 2024, the majority of UK Power comes from clean energy. Coal is less than 3% of generation. In January 2023, a max record of 87% clean generation was set. Energy sector employs 1 in every 48 people in the UK; it’s important politicians are accurate about our sector. https://t.co/EBovCyrmjr — Emma Pinchbeck (@ELPinchbeck) March 25, 2024

5.

Lawnmower Man reboot looks good. God made him simple… https://t.co/dDnhWLaz0r pic.twitter.com/Jtl7HxDP2Y — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 24, 2024

6.

It’s nothing to do with net zero you pilchard it’s so you don’t need to have a chord on it — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 24, 2024

7.

BREAKING NEWS:

Lee Anderson has quit his gardening business due to his inability to maintain the borders..#LeeAnderson #ReformUK — Some Guy (@in_bloke) March 24, 2024

But while they were all top notch, this A++ response surely cut deepest.

Has that hoody got no party affiliation on it so you can get decent wear out of it? — Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 24, 2024

Oof. It burns, it burns!

Assuming your names on the front to remind you? — Martin. (@mdodson72) March 24, 2024

