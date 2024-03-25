Politics lee anderson

Lee Anderson said his battery-powered lawnmower made a ‘nonsense’ of Net Zero and this A++ takedown cut deepest

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2024

Former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been cutting his grass – stick with us – with a battery powered lawnmower someone bought him as a gift.

And it got him thinking about net zero, of which he is exactly as much of a fan as you would imagine, and put two and two together to get, well, whatever the hell it was, it definitely wasn’t four.

It prompted no shortage of fabulously cutting takedowns …

But while they were all top notch, this A++ response surely cut deepest.

Oof. It burns, it burns!

