Lee Anderson said his battery-powered lawnmower made a ‘nonsense’ of Net Zero and this A++ takedown cut deepest
Former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been cutting his grass – stick with us – with a battery powered lawnmower someone bought him as a gift.
And it got him thinking about net zero, of which he is exactly as much of a fan as you would imagine, and put two and two together to get, well, whatever the hell it was, it definitely wasn’t four.
Net Zero Nonsense.
Cutting my lawns with a battery powered lawnmower (a gift) gets you thinking. pic.twitter.com/QTk2vKt4kD
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 24, 2024
It prompted no shortage of fabulously cutting takedowns …
1.
National grid right now. 0.4% coal. pic.twitter.com/3etXF6AeGj
— Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 24, 2024
2.
"Professional", "reliable", and readyish to reform your garden. Prices starting at just 30p. Contact us at @LeeAndersonMP_ Gardening services today. #LeeAnderson pic.twitter.com/QzZWH8Xcs0
— Some Guy (@in_bloke) March 24, 2024
3.
Does he want a coal-powered lawn mower? And why didn’t he buy British? https://t.co/hbNxz8Sr2G
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 24, 2024
4.
In 2024, the majority of UK Power comes from clean energy. Coal is less than 3% of generation. In January 2023, a max record of 87% clean generation was set. Energy sector employs 1 in every 48 people in the UK; it’s important politicians are accurate about our sector. https://t.co/EBovCyrmjr
— Emma Pinchbeck (@ELPinchbeck) March 25, 2024
5.
Lawnmower Man reboot looks good.
God made him simple… https://t.co/dDnhWLaz0r pic.twitter.com/Jtl7HxDP2Y
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 24, 2024
6.
It’s nothing to do with net zero you pilchard it’s so you don’t need to have a chord on it
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 24, 2024
7.
BREAKING NEWS:
Lee Anderson has quit his gardening business due to his inability to maintain the borders..#LeeAnderson #ReformUK
— Some Guy (@in_bloke) March 24, 2024
But while they were all top notch, this A++ response surely cut deepest.
Has that hoody got no party affiliation on it so you can get decent wear out of it?
— Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 24, 2024
Oof. It burns, it burns!
Assuming your names on the front to remind you?
— Martin. (@mdodson72) March 24, 2024
