Fans of ‘Only Connect’ will absolutely adore this hilarious ‘team introductions’ parody

David Harris. Updated March 25th, 2024

We love the high-brow quiz show Only Connect and if we even manage to get just one or two questions right per episode we feel like an absolute genius. It’s notoriously difficult and makes Mastermind look like Catchphrase by comparison.

Part of its charm is its team introductions, where contestants introduce themselves with an often bizarre and quirky fact. And now comedian, writer and actor Eleanor Morton has made a wonderfully affectionate piss-take of this part of the show and uploaded it to her Twitter feed.

Choose a hieroglyph, and let’s jump right in.

Full points all round!

Others were equally enamoured.

If you enjoyed that and would like to ‘buy a coffee’ for Eleanor, you can do that here.

Source @EleanorMorton Image Screengrab