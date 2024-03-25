Fans of ‘Only Connect’ will absolutely adore this hilarious ‘team introductions’ parody

Entertainment comedy

We love the high-brow quiz show Only Connect and if we even manage to get just one or two questions right per episode we feel like an absolute genius. It’s notoriously difficult and makes Mastermind look like Catchphrase by comparison.

Part of its charm is its team introductions, where contestants introduce themselves with an often bizarre and quirky fact. And now comedian, writer and actor Eleanor Morton has made a wonderfully affectionate piss-take of this part of the show and uploaded it to her Twitter feed.

Choose a hieroglyph, and let’s jump right in.

Every Only Connect Team Intro pic.twitter.com/uQr89K1uTe — Eleanor Morton ($8) (@EleanorMorton) February 2, 2024

I never wanted this to end — Lorna Rose Treen (@lornlornlors) February 2, 2024

This is a fucking masterpiece. — Tori (@blondietori88) February 2, 2024

@VictoriaCoren – can you make sure there's a Titwank team in the next series? — Colin Hynson (@ColinHynson) February 2, 2024

This really is brilliant — Joseph Burkewood (@BurkewoodJoe) February 2, 2024

I was holding it together until the name of the second team was revealed. — Matthew Pearson (@mattpearson) February 2, 2024

SCREAMING at the accuracy of this https://t.co/NLKNYVTp14 — ⭐️ ⭐️Thick thighs, thin patience (@MartinStormSEA) February 2, 2024

If you enjoyed that and would like to ‘buy a coffee’ for Eleanor, you can do that here.

Source @EleanorMorton Image Screengrab