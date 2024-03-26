This fascinating thread about ‘Applejuiceification and the illusion of choice’ went wildly viral and it’s a real eye-opener
Here’s a rather fabulous thread that’s just gone wildly viral and when we say it’s a proper eye-opener, it really is a proper eye-opener. Especially if you’ve got a thing for fruit juice.
Because it turns out all that time you spend umming and ahing over this juice or that juice – or that juice – you’re basically just buying different coloured apple juice.
Well, not quite, but you’ll see what we mean when you have a read of this, courtesy of @echutus over on Twitter.
Applejuiceification and the illusion of choice: a short thread
Pink Dragonfruit and Lychee: 70% Apple juice
Guava and Lime: 66% Apple juice
Berry Set Go: 82% Apple juice
Tropical Defence: 68% Apple juice
Strawberry and Cherry: 50% Apple juice
Kiwi and Cucumber: 62% Apple juice
Raspberries and Blackcurrants: majority apple juice
Mango and Passionfruit: 51% apple juice
