This fascinating thread about ‘Applejuiceification and the illusion of choice’ went wildly viral and it’s a real eye-opener

Here’s a rather fabulous thread that’s just gone wildly viral and when we say it’s a proper eye-opener, it really is a proper eye-opener. Especially if you’ve got a thing for fruit juice.

Because it turns out all that time you spend umming and ahing over this juice or that juice – or that juice – you’re basically just buying different coloured apple juice.

Well, not quite, but you’ll see what we mean when you have a read of this, courtesy of @echutus over on Twitter.

Applejuiceification and the illusion of choice: a short thread pic.twitter.com/sC5bQSJkaQ — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Pink Dragonfruit and Lychee: 70% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/MxUGoC9iwa — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Guava and Lime: 66% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/h2Hg63SZ9g — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Berry Set Go: 82% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/5ybsJMLAPJ — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Tropical Defence: 68% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/hNEQkSCb1Y — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Strawberry and Cherry: 50% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/bQqNMWjdt0 — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Kiwi and Cucumber: 62% Apple juice pic.twitter.com/h18jQUz6tu — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

Raspberries and Blackcurrants: majority apple juice pic.twitter.com/syjxEwB2Je — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 25, 2024

