The Conservatives’ London-bashing video earned them yet more Community Notes – 15 top responses

On Monday, the Conservatives‘ official Twitter/X account posted a video slamming Sadiq Khan‘s running of London, and making provably false claims about crime statistics. We’d show you the post, but it’s been deleted.

Well this is embarrassing. Cchq uses footage (scroll to 1m07s, the rest really isn't worth your time) of a NEW YORK SUBWAY station to attack @SadiqKhan. This, days after @RishiSunak was so embarrassed by the Tory candidate he didn't even turn up to her launch. Or invite media. https://t.co/z5E0JiFVMT — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 25, 2024

Luckily, Adam Bienkov spotted it, and explained a few of the problems.

On the day the Government warns about misinformation and deep fakes threatening our democracy, the @Conservatives release this video claiming London has become the "crime capital of the world" under Sadiq Khan, which is illustrated by scenes from… the New York Metro. pic.twitter.com/aEDP5jQJvN — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 25, 2024

For some reason, it didn’t grab the attention of the Telegraph or the Mail.

Counterfactuals are not always helpful but some stories highlight, to an almost unbearable degree, how utterly corrupted much of our media has become. Just imagine the quality & quantity of coverage this story would get if Labour had made the same mistake… https://t.co/kPRgoc3twd — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 26, 2024

To make up for having to delete that one, the Conservatives put out another video with the same scaremongering, London-bashing message.

FACT: London under Labour has become a crime capital of the world pic.twitter.com/IKoOFHwHvo — Conservatives (@Conservatives) March 25, 2024

It seems they hadn’t learnt their lesson.

There was something else they were unwise to include.

You may want to check the graph you show here. You've chosen a period where the line rises fastest prior to Sadiq Khan's time. pic.twitter.com/rWvql3jRqI — dan barker (@danbarker) March 26, 2024

Perhaps they just can’t read graphs. The futile attempt at making Susan Hall look electable was greeted with the disdain it deserved.

It's not even the crime capital of the UK, you planks. pic.twitter.com/ISqD4TVBNg — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 25, 2024

Hamming it up worked for Vote Leave so they’ve taken it up a notch, with Here full hammer house of horror. Desperate times… https://t.co/3rz7KlhjMw — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) March 26, 2024

Shitting yourself pretty hard about losing the racist crank vote to reform huh — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 26, 2024

FACT: The Tories steal crayons from your children to feed their comms team. https://t.co/KMVIpwusRX — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 26, 2024

This cannot be real. This can't be something I have seen with my human eyes. https://t.co/59PMntFeQt — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 25, 2024

An odd boast from the party who has been running the country for the last 14 years https://t.co/Opv6rw9CoQ — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 25, 2024

My favourite bit is where they call ULEZ “a tax on driving forcing people to stay inside or go underground”, by which they presumably mean “or take the tube”. https://t.co/OhKxnVYZWf — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) March 25, 2024

Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are trashing Britain in order to win votes. https://t.co/gsqBJNr6JP — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) March 26, 2024

Tories so keen to do Britain down pic.twitter.com/xBiuLzDjiN — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) March 26, 2024

When this video states that @SadiqKhan ‘seized power’ – am sure I’m right in saying he beat the Conservatives in two free and fair elections. Also weren’t there any British voiceover artists available? British jobs for British workers etc https://t.co/ROdAUigx8B — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 25, 2024

"Since the Labour Mayor seized power" This is totally insane. https://t.co/S3Q46HZcSw — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 25, 2024

OMG I thought this was a parody account video The Tories have gone full ‘Twilight Zone’ https://t.co/xWfA09hYSE — Zak (@BoufontZak) March 26, 2024

It should matter to people who call themselves Conservatives that this video is littered with lies.

It should matter to anyone who says they appreciate democracy when governments use to propaganda designed to demonise. https://t.co/QPhD17ti6J — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) March 26, 2024

Go away American voice actor. You clearly don’t know London. Best city in the world by far – and I won’t have anyone talk it down. https://t.co/bbgWF3wAqO — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 25, 2024

Jess Phillips was none the wiser.

Have just watched the Conservatives London ad. I'm worried for their health, such provable lies spun as facts without even a moments consideration that it makes them look so badly maladjusted. Do they want to seem out of touch with reality? — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 26, 2024

It’s anybody’s guess.

