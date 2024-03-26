Politics conservatives

The Conservatives’ London-bashing video earned them yet more Community Notes – 15 top responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2024

On Monday, the Conservatives‘ official Twitter/X account posted a video slamming Sadiq Khan‘s running of London, and making provably false claims about crime statistics. We’d show you the post, but it’s been deleted.

Luckily, Adam Bienkov spotted it, and explained a few of the problems.

For some reason, it didn’t grab the attention of the Telegraph or the Mail.

To make up for having to delete that one, the Conservatives put out another video with the same scaremongering, London-bashing message.

It seems they hadn’t learnt their lesson.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, did not 'seize power' he was elected by voters. London also ranks 14th in a list of the world’s safest cities. The clip also shows scenes from New York.

There was something else they were unwise to include.

Perhaps they just can’t read graphs. The futile attempt at making Susan Hall look electable was greeted with the disdain it deserved.

Jess Phillips was none the wiser.

It’s anybody’s guess.

